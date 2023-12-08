Sean McDermott 9/11 controversy: Bills HC claims Tyler Dunne’s article was a hit piece to assassinate his character

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke to the media on Friday morning about a recent incident. A recent article stated that in 2019, McDermott referenced the 9/11 hijackers in a speech to motivate his team to work together through communication.

An hour after that meeting, McDermott reportedly called his team together again and apologized for his words.

McDermott defended himself to the media and said that he felt that the piece, written by NFL reporter Tyler Dunne, attempted to assassinate his character. He also admitted that he has flaws, just like everyone else, but doesn't consider the September 11th attacks a joke.

The Bills head coach said that he lost a family friend in the attacks on that day and realized the impact of his words. He apologized for what he said. He added that he knows that not everyone will agree with what he has said or will say.

He also stated that the past 24 hours have been “disappointing” and “hurtful” and the publication of the piece was “an attack" on his character.

What did Tyler Dunne's article say about Sean McDermott?

Earlier this week, NFL reporter Tyler Dunne wrote an article for GoLongTD.com about Sean McDermott's tenure with the Buffalo Bills. He mentioned McDermott held a team meeting in 2019 where he emphasized communication in teamwork.

Dunne alleged that the Bills head coach credited the 9/11 hijackers for working together and asked his players to contribute to the conversation.

"He told the entire team they needed to come together," said Dunne. "But then, sources on-hand say, he used a strange model: the terrorists on Sept. 11, 2001. He cited the hijackers as a group of people who were all able to get on the same page to orchestrate attacks to perfection. One by one, McDermott started asking specific players in the room questions. ‘What tactics do you think they used to come together?"

Dunne's article highlighted McDermott's lack of accountability regarding his team's failures. There has been no other account of this incident in the years since it reportedly took place.

The Buffalo Bills organization has not yet commented on the allegations against its head coach.