Sean McVay delivers hot take on Eagles HC Nick Sirianni ahead of Super Bowl victory

The Philadelphia Eagles had a memorable Sunday night in more ways than one. Nick Sirianni and his squad won the organization its second Super Bowl in team history, and they denied the Chiefs their third consecutive title.

Ahead of the matchup, LA Rams head coach Sean McVay made his feelings known about Nick Sirianni, who has faced criticism throughout the season for Philadelphia's brief regular season struggles.

"I think (Nick Sirianni is) the most disrespected coach in the league."

Last season, the Eagles got out to a 10-1 start to their 2023 campaign before losing five of their last six games down the stretch of the regular season. Thanks to their fast start, the team clinched a playoff berth but was dismantled by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round.

Many questioned Sirianni's leadership following last season's debacle, but the Eagles head coach proved the doubters wrong, drawing up a sound gameplan to neutralize Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Nick Sirianni's Eagles dominate Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

Despite entering the game as an underdog to Kansas City, the Eagles got off to a fast start and maintained their momentum for a dominant victory in Super Bowl LIX. After opening the game with a 24-0 lead entering the locker rooms at halftime, Philadelphia scored 16 points in the final two quarters to secure a 40-22 win.

Jalen Hurts shined outside of an interception in the first quarter, completing 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns. He also finished as the game's leading rusher, racking up 11 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown.

The story of the game, though, was the Eagles' defense, which held the Chiefs under 300 total yards. Philadelphia's front dominated Kansas City's offensive line, bringing down Patrick Mahomes for six sacks.

The Eagles' defense also forced three turnovers and six punts. Rookie defensive back Cooper DeJean grabbed one of two interceptions, returning it 38 yards for a touchdown. Linebacker Zack Baun grabbed the second interception.

