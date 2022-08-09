"We could let our m***********g nuts hang, and go trade for this f*****g QB" - Drunk Sean McVay FaceTimed Rams just to get Matthew Stafford deal sorted out

Last season, the Los Angeles Rams upgraded the quarterback position when they acquired former Detroit Lion, Matthew Stafford.

On March 18, 2021, Stafford was traded to the Rams in a package that included trading Jared Goff, a 2021 third-round pick, and two first-round picks in 2022 and 2023.

The deal was a genius move for the Rams, as it paid dividends when they won the Super Bowl this season.

Local team reporter Seth Wickersham detailed how a drunk Sean McVay was able to get a deal sorted out for Stafford.

NFL @NFL BREAKING: Lions trading Matthew Stafford to the Rams for Jared Goff, two first round picks, and a third round pick. (via @RapSheet BREAKING: Lions trading Matthew Stafford to the Rams for Jared Goff, two first round picks, and a third round pick. (via @RapSheet) https://t.co/5j6U4NiAUd

Seth Wickersham said:

"They met for drinks poolside, talking football. A bond forged over sun and booze. McVay returned to his hotel and, 'a few tequilas in,' he says now, hopped on a FaceTime with Rams brass, unleashing a plea that's now legendary around the team's office.

'Here's the f---ing deal, OK? We can sit here and exist, and be OK winning nine to 11 games, and losing in the f---ing divisional round and feel like, 'Oh, everything's OK.' Or, we could let our motherf---ing nuts hang, and go trade for this f---ing quarterback, and give ourselves a chance to go win a f---ing world championship. You ready to f---ing do this or what?'"

"Laughs followed, not pushback. Stafford was an obvious upgrade. And within days, he was a Ram."

Seth Wickersham @SethWickersham

espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… I spent days over months this offseason with Sean McVay, who at 36 has a chance to be one of the greatest coaches ever, maybe *the* greatest — if his private torment doesn't destroy himself first. I spent days over months this offseason with Sean McVay, who at 36 has a chance to be one of the greatest coaches ever, maybe *the* greatest — if his private torment doesn't destroy himself first.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id…

Matthew Stafford could miss some time early on this seaosn due to "elbow soreness"

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp

The Rams may have just won the Super Bowl, but they're heading into the 2022 NFL season with some bad luck.

Jourdan Rodrigue, who covers the Rams for The Athletic, tweeted that Sean McVay declined to call Stafford's injury tendinitis.

Rodrigue said:

"Declined to call Stafford’s elbow issue 'tendinitis' and instead noted that 'it’s a tricky deal' and 'abnormal for a QB', more so 'things that MLB pitchers deal with' and team is learning more about 'on the fly'. Adds Stafford looked great in limited reps today."

Not only could Stafford miss time to start the season for the Rams, but wide receiver Van Jefferson could also miss some time, too, with a nagging knee injury.

If the Rams are without Stafford and Jefferson to open the season, they could be in trouble against the Buffalo Bills on opening night.

