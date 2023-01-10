Sean McVay to leave Rams? Mike Florio confident team will have new HC in 2023

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay addressed the media following the team's loss to the Seattle Seahawks with a pre-emptive shutdown of any questions about his employment status.

Here's what he said in a clip via Pro Football Talk:

"I'll talk about stuff for as it relates to the game. Anything as it relates to what is going to happen with me? Like I said, I'm not thinking about that right now... any question of that nature, I'm not going to answer."

Will Sean McVay leave the Rams this offseason?

In response, on Pro Football Talk, NFL analyst Mike Florio claimed that the head coach is in the process of planning his exit from the organization:

"That does not sound like a guy who's coming back. If you're coming back, if it's ridiculous to even suggest that you may not be returning. You shut that stuff down. 'What are you talking about...? What else would I do? I'm 36 years old. I've only been here six years. We won a Super Bowl last year. Why are we even having this conversation...?"

HoldenCantor @HoldenCantor Sean McVay addressing the rumors of him potentially retiring to be in broadcasting Sean McVay addressing the rumors of him potentially retiring to be in broadcasting https://t.co/WDw8oPpfhx

Florio continued, explaining that it wasn't a question of 'if', but 'how' and 'when':

"I thought about it last year and I decided to stay. I'm fully committed to this team.' The stuff he said yesterday sounds a lot like a guy who is getting ready to leave. It's just a question of figuring out when and how he's going to do it."

Sean McVay's 2022 season success with Rams below Jeff Fisher era

Head Coach of Rams at Los Angeles v Seattle

Long-time Los Angeles Rams fans remember what life was like before Sean McVay came to the Rams. Before the arrival of the head coach, predecessor Jeff Fisher was another in a long list of coaches that failed to get the team off the ground.

During Fisher's time with the team, they failed to make the playoffs every year and failed to get above .500.

JAKE ELLENBOGEN @JKBOGEN The only instance I could see Sean McVay leaving the #Rams is with the stipulation its a year break. He takes one year to take some time and an interim HC is named likely between Thomas Brown & Raheem Morris. Then, he comes back. I can’t see him stepping away for long if he does. The only instance I could see Sean McVay leaving the #Rams is with the stipulation its a year break. He takes one year to take some time and an interim HC is named likely between Thomas Brown & Raheem Morris. Then, he comes back. I can’t see him stepping away for long if he does.

Between Fisher's hiring in 2012 and exit midway through the 2016 season, his worst full season saw him earn six wins, while McVay's worst season has seen him earn five. Of course, fans still place the head coach well above the other coach due to the two Super Bowl appearances, a Super Bowl win, and multiple playoff trips in addition to that.

Will Sean McVay return to avenge his final season or will it be remembered as an unfortunate epilogue to an otherwise successful tenure?

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Pro Football Talk and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes