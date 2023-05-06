Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has been immortalized by his alma mater.

On Saturday, Miami University in Ohio unveiled their former alumnus' statue outside the Fred C. Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio. The university announced last year that they would erect a statue in McVay's honor following the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals in February 2022.

McVay's statue will stand alongside the statues of the university's ten former head coaches: Earl Blaik, Paul Brown, Carm Cozza, Paul Dietzel, Weeb Ewbank, John Harbaugh, Ara Parseghian, John Pont, Bo Schembechler, Thomas Van Voorhis, and Sean McVay. He played as a wide receiver at Miami University between 2004 and 2007 and recorded 39 catches for 312 yards.

After graduating in 2008, McVay joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an offensive assistant before heading to the Washington Commanders, where he spent seven seasons. He joined the Rams in 2017 and has led them to two Super Bowls appearances, winning one in 2022.

McVay's getting honored with a statue did not sit well with NFL fans on Twitter. They mocked the statue and argued that the Rams' head coach did not have enough accolades to warrant immortality. Here are some reactions from Twitter:

ChiefBee71 @johnditty321 @SharpFootball Does it say "one and done" on the bottom? @SharpFootball Does it say "one and done" on the bottom?

Rronk @KnorrWhore @SharpFootball Can’t think of a more pointless statue in the world @SharpFootball Can’t think of a more pointless statue in the world

Shaun @osha3264



2nd of all why do this after he went 5-12 @SharpFootball First of all, this is insane to dedicate a statue to him2nd of all why do this after he went 5-12 @SharpFootball First of all, this is insane to dedicate a statue to him 2nd of all why do this after he went 5-12

It's worth noting that Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, an alumnus of the university, was also immortalized with a life-sized statue in 2014 outside Fred C. Yager Stadium after he led the franchise to victory in Super Bowl 47.

Sean McVay and the Rams' big season ahead

Los Angeles Rams HC Sean McVay

The Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl hangover was the worst in NFL history. They finished with a 5-12 record, the lowest winning percentage for any defending Super Bowl champion.

Their Super Bowl defense was marred by injuries to the team's best players, including quarterback Matthew Stafford, who featured in only nine games due to a head injury. McVay flirted with retirement following the Rams' Super Bowl win and was seemingly heading out of the door after the team's disastrous season in 2022.

But in January, McVay confirmed that he was returning for his seventh season as the Rams' head coach. The team has retooled its roster and is gunning for a much better showing in 2023.

McVay will hope to add another Super Bowl to his and the Rams' trophy cabinet before leaving the franchise and assure himself of another statue outside the SoFi Stadium.

