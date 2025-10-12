  • home icon
  "Sean Payton is locked tf in": NFL fans react to Kay Adams arriving in London for Jets vs Broncos showdown

"Sean Payton is locked tf in": NFL fans react to Kay Adams arriving in London for Jets vs Broncos showdown

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Oct 12, 2025 14:11 GMT
Denver Broncos v New Orleans Saints - Source: Getty
"Sean Payton is locked tf in": NFL fans react to Kay Adams arriving in London for Jets vs Broncos showdown

Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos are heading to London to face off against the New York Jets at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Popular NFL reporter Kay Adams has arrived at the venue, and NFL fans had quite the reaction on X (formerly known as Twitter).

A fan said, "Broncos won’t lose if Kay is there. Sean is locked tf in…"
Another added, "Lock in Kay go broncos."

One stated, "kay slayin' the look"

However, some fans did not consider it a positive for the Broncos.

One fan stated, "Shee is Jet Fan."
Another said, "She’s a Jets fan…"
One chipped in, saying, "Who's Kaya?"

Kay Adams is one of the most popular sportscasters around. She started covering the NFL via fantasy football shows and has since begun hosting her daily football sports show, Up & Adams, for FanDuel TV.

Adams will be in attendance as Sean Payton's troops aim to inflict yet another loss on the Aaron Glenn-led New York Jets. The Jets are yet to win in the current season.

Sean Payton and the Broncos aiming for fourth win this season

Sean Payton's side started the season with a win over the Tennessee Titans. The Broncos never looked like losing the game and earned the victory by a 20-12 scoreline.

However, the Broncos went on to suffer consecutive losses to the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively. The Week 2 loss occurred in Indianapolis to a resurgent Colts side, while the Week 3 defeat was in Los Angeles to Jim Harbaugh's troops.

The Broncos then recorded a blowout win against a Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 before ending the Philadelphia Eagles' winning streak in Week 5 at Lincoln Financial Field. They're looking to make it four wins from six in today's London game against the Jets.

The Broncos are heavy favorites against a Jets side that seems destined for a high pick in the 2026 NFL draft. Here's what you need to know about the game:

  • Date: Sunday, October 12, 2015
  • Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN
  • Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
  • TV channel: NFL Network
  • Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

