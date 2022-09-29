"Was always a little leery of this acquisition" - Sean Payton casts doubt over Russell Wilson’s trade to Broncos after faltering start

Russell Wilson is now three games in with his new team with the Denver Broncos. Despite a 2-1 record, the team is struggling to put up points. With the team failing to fire on all cylinders, pundits across the league are starting to cool down on the team. One former NFL head coach thought the Broncos paid too much for the quarterback.

Here's how Sean Payton put it while speaking on the Herd with Colin Cowherd:

"I was always a little leery of this acquisition and well, I think going into Year 13, I think it was more of the compensation. I think it's a lot for a player going into his 13th year. But, [they're] selling a dream and [they're] selling a team and so it's a more attractive team with a franchise quarterback on it than it was [without]."

The Denver Broncos, who gave Russell Wilson a smooth quarter billion, have scored 2 TOTAL touchdowns in 10 quarters this season.

Russell Wilson's declining start to tenure in Denver

After the quarterback's first game, many gave him a pass as he faced his former defensive-minded head coach in Pete Carroll. They lost the game 17-16 and the quarterback threw for 340 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions. However, while the team won in Week 2, the quarterback's performance took a step back in terms of production.

Against the Texans, he threw for 219 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also completed just 45.2 percent of his passes during the 16-9 win. Most recently, on Sunday Night Football, the Broncos put up just 11 points. They won the game against the San Francisco 49ers, but Wilson threw for 184 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions.

However, during the game-winning touchdown drive against the 49ers, some pundits claimed it could have been the start of the offense finally getting on the same page. Russell Wilson aims to continue building next week as they face the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders will be looking for their first win of the season after another tough loss against the Tennessee Titans.

