Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton's son Connor turned 25 on Saturday and received a special birthday tribute from his older sister Meghan. Meghan Payton celebrated Connor’s birthday with a wholesome throwback picture.

Ad

The sports analyst shared an adorable picture with her brother from their childhood days. In the snap, the siblings hugged each other while swimming. Meghan's Instagram story also featured a three-word message.

"happy birthday puppy!!" Meghan wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sean Payton's daughter sends 3-word message to brother Connor on his 25th birthday (Image Credit: Meghan/IG)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Sean shares Meghan and Connor with his ex-wife Beth Shuey. Sean and Shuey were together for more than a decade before they divorced in 2012.

Ad

Trending

Nine years after his divorce, Payton got married to Skylene Montgomery. The two met in 2014 and got engaged in 2019. The couple does not have any children of their own.

Sean Payton's daughter Meghan made bold demand for Broncos rookie RJ Harvey

RJ Harvey was one of the favorite draft picks of the Denver Broncos, especially of Sean Payton's daughter Meghan Payton. In May, Sean posted a picture of her with the running back on his X account. The Broncos coach included a hilarious message.

Ad

“When your daughter likes your 2nd round pick!!” Sean tweeted on May 16.

Meghan retweeted her father's X post on her account and didn't hold herself back from poking fun at him. Meghan made a hilarious request.

“Got a good one!! Now give him a single digit number!” Meghan tweeted.

As a sports analyst, Meghan has been open about sharing her opinions and comments on athletes from different sports. On May 23, Meghan gave fans her verdict on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gifting Rolex watches to his OKC Thunder teammates after winning this season's MVP award. Five days later, he and his team punched their ticket to the NBA Finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.