Which Senior Bowl quarterback should the Steelers draft?

The Steelers don't have an in-progress plan at quarterback. One would think that the team would make an attempt to get a ready-made product in free agency first, but all signs point to the NFL Draft.

As such, who should the Steelers draft? Over the weekend, the Senior Bowl gave a last good look at six of the top quarterback prospects heading into the NFL Draft. Of the six, who should the Steelers get?

Of course, considering the Steelers made the playoffs, the odds of getting their top pick are quite low. However, there's always a chance the quarterback of their dreams could fall to them, especially considering this year's class is seen as a down-year by many pundits. That said, the Steelers cannot effectively punt on 2022. Here's who they should be hoping to grab.

Why the Steelers should hope to get Sam Howell

It is a win-now league, and the player that plays the best closest to the NFL Draft gets a big advantage. Sam Howell had the best game of each quarterback in the Senior Bowl. Of course, looking at the statistics, many would point to Kenny Pickett or Desmond Ridder as the best quarterbacks.

Kenny Pickett completed six of six passes and scored a touchdown. Desmond Ridder completed four of six passes and scored two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Sam Howell completed six of nine attempts for 67 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions. However, it is clear that Howell had the most adversity and still found a way to perform.

Chris Rosvoglou @RosvoglouReport I feel like this year’s QB class is being unfairly criticized at this point.



Malik Willis has special traits. Kenny Pickett seems like a Day 1 starter. Sam Howell is better than people think. Carson Strong definitely has the arm talent. I feel like this year’s QB class is being unfairly criticized at this point. Malik Willis has special traits. Kenny Pickett seems like a Day 1 starter. Sam Howell is better than people think. Carson Strong definitely has the arm talent.

Desmond Ridder scored two touchdowns, but the throws were about as easy as it gets. Both of them were effectively of the same quality. On both touchdowns, Ridder rolled to the side on a bootleg that was set up by an effective running game. The quarterback then completed a short dumpoff pass to the tight end that was jogging wide open just a few yards in front of him.

Matt Koll @MKoll15 Kenny Pickett has “small hands” huh…



Joe Burrow’s hand was measured at 9 inches at the combine. Smallest among first round QB’s since 2008.



If you can play, you can play. Kenny Pickett has “small hands” huh… Joe Burrow’s hand was measured at 9 inches at the combine. Smallest among first round QB’s since 2008. If you can play, you can play.

After catching the ball, the tight ends were both able to get up field with ease and run into the endzone.

While Ridder and Pickett had easy pass windows and effectively didn't sink the ship running at top speed, Howell had to make something out of nothing. Howell showed an ability to complete passes and move the offense while the other quarterbacks, Malik Willis and Bailey Zappe, were effectively stonewalled.

In the NFL, teams should simply want winners. If things don't go well, does the quarterback elevate the offense or drag it down? After Howell's game on Saturday, it was clear that Howell elevated the team. Pickett and Ridder had good games, but it is unknown how they will play under adversity, leaving a scary underbelly to an otherwise good game.

With Howell, the Steelers know how the quarterback will play when things are not going well, leaving the ceiling as the true unknown. In 2021, Howell threw for 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. In other words, Howell provides greater upside than Pickett and Ridder because it is unknown how well he'll play when things go well.

