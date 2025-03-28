Shane Buechele's wife Paige cheers for Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld ahead of 'Sinners' release

Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld has won fans' hearts with her appearance in the upcoming movie "Sinners," which is set to release next month. On Thursday, "Sinners" shared an Instagram post featuring a clip in which its cast, featuring Steinfeld, can be seen describing the movie in 30 seconds.

Fellow Bills QB Shane Buechele's wife, Paige, shared that post on her Instagram story, attached with a brief caption in which she shared her excitement for the movie. Paige also praised Hailee Steinfeld for her hard work in the movie and wrote:

"@Haileesteinfeld you are one of the hardest working people I know! Mark your calendars for this one. eeeeek!!!"

Paige Buechele cheers for Hailee Steinfeld ahead of 'Sinners' release (Image Source: Paige/IG)

Paige Buechele loves collecting art and in another Instagram story, she revealed creating a perfect art piece for her house. The influencer revealed imprinting her peg dogs' paws on a canvas and later framing it into a beautiful piece of art. Talking in detail about how she created the artwork, Paige wrote:

"If you know me, you know I can't just buy artwork unless there's some sort of meaningful tie. It's so real.. so we put some safe paint on the girl's paws and had them run across fabric while we held their 'treat treats' and it's soooo perfect for our powder bath - I LOVE.”

Shane Buechele's wife Paige shared an inspirational message to pregnant female fans

Paige Buechele is currently in her pregnancy's third trimester, with her due date almost around the corner. The influencer has documented all the major experiences of her pregnancy on her Instagram. Last Friday, Paige opened up about overcoming her struggles with workouts during the initial pregnancy months.

While Paige revealed being back on her workout regimen, she shared an inspirational message for her pregnant female fans, encouraging them not to force themselves to exercise. Suggesting fans "give yourself grace" when "feeling limited" about moving their bodies, Paige said:

"If you’re pregnant and feeling limited in how you typically get your body moving, give yourself grace! Don’t compare yourself to anyone else. Everyone’s pregnancy journeys are SO different, and that’s what makes it so beautiful and such a blessing—lean into it and find joy in the slow if that’s what God is calling you to!"

While Paige prepared herself for labor day, her husband, Shane Buechele, has started training for the upcoming 2025 NFL season. The quarterback is currently signed on a $1.03 million contract with the Buffalo Bills, which keeps him with the franchise for one season.

