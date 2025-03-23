Shane Buechele's wife Paige opens up about beating major pregnancy struggles in third trimester

Buffalo Bills quarterback Shane Buechele is expecting some good news soon. His wife Paige has been pregnant for months and the couple is expecting their child soon. However, through the journey, Paige has learned a lot about pregnancy and shared some tips on her Instagram stories on Friday:

"If you’re pregnant and feeling limited in how you typically get your body moving, give yourself grace! Don’t compare yourself to anyone else. Everyone’s pregnancy journeys are SO different, and that’s what makes it so beautiful and such a blessing—lean into it and find joy in the slow if that’s what God is calling you to! He knows what you need and when you need it.

"I wasn’t able to stay consistent with Pilates in my first trimester because I was SO nauseous and then had to take a break in my second trimester due to some cramping, but the third trimester has finally allowed for it, and it makes me so happy to be back and consistent with it!"

Paige Buechele shares her pregnancy struggle story on Instagram

The couple announced her pregnancy in October 2024 through a social media post. Paige and Shane did a photoshoot in the woods, as she captioned:

"Baby Buechele coming next spring! 🍼🙏🏼 We’ve been praying for you 🤍"

In November, the Buecheles held a gender reveal party for their soon-to-be-born child. The stage was decorated with white balloons, and they used a color blaster for the reveal. Once triggered, the background lit up with pink, indicating a girl. The event was organized by Shane’s teammates at the Bills.

Paige shared the photos and a clip on Instagram while thanking the Bills players. She wrote:

"God really blessed us with a community that loves others and Jesus so much. So thankful for everyone that showed up for us and celebrated baby girl! 🥹🙏🏼"

Interestingly, Shane’s teammates and Bills QB Josh Allen’s fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld, had correctly predicted it earlier.

Paige Buechele shares regular updates on her pregnancy

The couple is expecting their child soon and is thrilled about the occasion. Paige, in particular, has shared multiple posts on Instagram, including professional photoshoots of her pregnancy journey.

Earlier this week, the couple shared a few photos, which Paige captioned:

"Mom and dad 🤍"

Shane responded:

"My loves."

The couple are expecting their child by next month.

