Shane Buechele's wife Paige shares high anticipations of meeting first daughter as labor day nears

The Buffalo Bills star Shane Buechele and his wife Paige's anticipation of meeting their firstborn has been rising with each passing day, as the due date nears. Recently, Paige opened up about her excitement to meet her daughter, via her social media.

On Wednesday, Paige Buechele shared an Instagram story with an adorable picture of herself, in which she can be seen adoring her baby belly. Paige shared a mirror selfie of herself from her living room, wearing maternity pants and a white oversized t-shirt.

"I can't wait to meet her," Paige captioned the story.

Paige Buechele shares high anticipations of meeting first daughter as labor day nears (Image Source: @paigelbuechele/IG)

Paige announced her first pregnancy in October last year via a joint Instagram post with her husband, Shane Buechele. Apart from breaking their first pregnancy news, the couple also revealed that their baby would be due in the upcoming spring season.

"Baby Buechele coming next spring! we’ve been praying for you," the caption of Paige’s IG post read.

Shane Buechele's wife Paige opened up about battling major pregnancy struggles

Shane Buechele's wife, Paige, has kept fans updated about her experiences with each stage of pregnancy. In the first two trimesters, Paige had a hard time maintaining consistency with her workout routine. On Friday, Paige penned down a brief message via her Instagram story, sharing details on her struggles with workouts during her pregnancy.

"I wasn’t able to stay consistent with Pilates in my first trimester because I was SO nauseous and then had to take a break in my second trimester due to some cramping, but the third trimester has finally allowed for it, and it makes me so happy to be back and consistent with it!" Paige wrote.

Image Source: @paigelbuechele/IG

While Paige has been back to sticking to her fitness routine, she encouraged new moms to not force themselves into workouts. In another Instagram story, Paige suggested to her pregnant female fans to take a break from their workout regime if they have been "feeling limited" about moving their body.

"If you’re pregnant and feeling limited in how you typically get your body moving, give yourself grace! Don’t compare yourself to anyone else. Everyone’s pregnancy journeys are SO different, and that’s what makes it so beautiful and such a blessing," Paige said in another IG story.

Apart from dealing with tough times getting back to her workout regime, Paige previously talked in detail about her bizarre health struggles during the initial days of her pregnancy.

