Shane Buechele’s wife Paige shares snippets from Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's private wedding (In Pics)

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld had a tightly guarded wedding, and Paige Buechele shared a peek into it. On Friday, the wife of quarterback Shane Buechele, posted a carousel of moments from the Santa Barbara celebration.

“The most charming weekend celebrating the Allens 💍🖤 we love you guys so much!” Paige wrote on Instagram.

The wedding, which happened on May 31, was notably private, with attendees reportedly restricted from using phones during the main proceedings. Although Paige's post didn’t include the bride and groom, it revealed the ambiance. Neither Allen nor Steinfeld has released official photos on their social media accounts

In brief remarks during team minicamp earlier this week, Allen acknowledged his recent marriage by referring to his wedding ring as “hardware.” However, he refrained from elaborating on the event. The Bills also declined to issue any formal statement, keeping the focus on offseason preparations.

Hailee Steinfeld opens up about wedding logistics and memorable moments with Josh Allen

Josh Allen, the starting quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, has been among the NFL's most high-profile players in recent seasons. His relationship with Hailee Steinfeld first entered the public spotlight in 2024.

On Friday, Steinfeld published a newsletter to subscribers that included select reflections on the wedding.

Among the details revealed, Steinfeld explained how she and Allen started the day by eating breakfast together, departing from the conventional practice of remaining separate before the ceremony. The light meal, consisting of her favorite pancakes, was quoted as being among the most personal aspects of the day.

Other elements described in the newsletter highlighted how the couple personalized their reception. Guests were served lemon olive oil cake with vanilla buttercream, cut using a family heirloom knife. Signature drinks and late-night snacks were also tailored to reflect the couple’s style.

During the celebration, Allen took the stage with the live band in an impromptu appearance that elicited cheers from the audience.

