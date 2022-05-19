×
"You can't be the 47th best quarterback available" - Shannon Sharpe believes Baker Mayfield's productivity is keeping teams away

Cleveland Browns v New England Patriots
Ian Van Roy
Ian Van Roy
ANALYST
Modified May 19, 2022 09:51 PM IST
With 2020 being the peak of Baker Mayfield's NFL career, 2022 has been the trough. Since the conclusion of the 2021 NFL season, his relationship with the Cleveland Browns has deteriorated rapidly. With Deshaun Watson now in town, the former franchise quarterback has fallen into purgatory.

With no clear landing spot for him, it is unclear what is next in store for him. Shannon Sharpe summarized the quarterback's position and how teams view him on Undisputed:

"Right now, they don't look at Baker as a priority. He's not anybody's Plan A, Plan B...as a matter of fact, he's not in anybody's plan, A, B, or C. If they thought Baker was any good, somebody would give something. I've got a six-rounder for you. I've got a seventh-rounder for you."
Joe Burrow makes a strong case for Baker Mayfield. We debate now on @undisputed

He continued, saying that there isn't a lack of tape:

"There are 62 games of game tape and if somebody thought Baker was that guy, they don't believe that what transpired last year was because of that injury. There have been too many rumblings about his leadership and about what he's like in the locker room."

He wrapped up his point by saying:

"You can't be the 47th best quarterback available. You can't be a poor leader, and then think teams are going to line up to say, 'yeah, you are a must have.' He is a must isn't have. That's why he's still available."

Baker Mayfield's career so far

Cleveland Browns v Los Angeles Chargers
While Mayfield has had his bright moments, most agree he's had an equal number of stumbles. His two brightest seasons came in 2018 and 2020. In 2018, where he threw for 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. https://t.co/psipN96cmh

While Mayfield only went 6-7 as a starter, it was a massive step up for a team that had been on a 1-31 run over the previous two years. In 2020, he threw for 26 touchdowns and six interceptions. That season, he went 11-5 and brought the team to their first playoff run since 2002 where they beat division rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, it has not all been smooth sailing. In 2019, the team went 6-10 and he threw for 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. In 2021, Mayfield went 6-8 and threw for 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

If Mayfield stays true to his previous form, the odds of him meeting expectations align with a coin toss. With Deshaun Watson now under center, Mayfield has entered a new chapter in his career.

With a suspension potentially looming for Watson, he may still have a chance to prove himself with the Browns, or at least earn his way into a new franchise. We will have to wait and see what the future has in store for the 27 year-old.

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Is Baker Mayfield really a backup qb now?

Yes

No

Edited by John Maxwell
