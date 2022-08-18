"Why couldn't he say that behind closed doors?" - Shannon Sharpe blasts Aaron Rodgers for publicly humiliating his teammates

The Green Bay Packers, led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, are one of the best teams in the NFC conference. Rodgers has won back-to-back league MVPs, they have one of, if not the best backfield duo in AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones. They also have a stout defense, and a bunch of young talent at the receiver position.

While they have a bunch of young guys at receiver, they have had their fair share of struggles in camp and practice. Rodgers is no stranger to calling people out, and he recently called out the young receivers at practice.

Analyst Shannon Sharpe spoke with Skip Bayless about Rodgers calling out his teammates publicly. He believes that the quarterback was wrong. Sharpe questioned why Aaron Rodgers couldn't do that behind closed doors.

"This is what rubs me the wrong way. Everything that he said to those reporters publicly, he could have called a group together. Guys, we got to be better. In order for us to be the type of football team that we want to be.

"We're going to have to make the plays that we left out on the field today. We got to be better on our route. We got to be better in our decision making. We got to speed up the process. And when we had an opportunity to make plays, we've got to make the plays.

Sharpe further added:

"That's all he had to do. Everything. I'm not saying what he said is wrong. I'm saying his delivery and how he delivered the message to them is wrong. Why couldn't he say that behind closed doors?"

This comes in response to Rodgers publicly bashing his receivers. The Packers quarterback had said, as per ESPN's Rob Demovsky:

"The young guys, especially young receivers, we've got to be way more consistent. A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route. We've got to get better in that area."

Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers relying on a new-look wide receiver group for the 2022 season

Aaron Rodgers will be without Davante Adams this season

It may take some time for Aaron Rodgers to get used to his new receiving core. He lost his favorite target in Davante Adams, as he requested a trade to Las Vegas.

They also let receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown walk in free agency. However, they've added veteran Sammy Watkins and rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.

In the last few days, they've added Travis Fulghma off of waivers also. If Rodgers is going to be satisfied this season, the young receivers are going to have to step up, or else we'll be hearing more complaining from him.

