Shannon Sharpe claps back at ignorant NFL fan's take on Tom Brady-Bruce Arians relationship

With Tom Brady unretiring and then the shocking news on Wednesday that Bruce Arians would be retiring from coaching to take up a position in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers front office, it has been a rather odd last couple of weeks.

Many have suggested that the 44-year-old quarterback was the reason Arians retired. While we will likely never know, something doesn't seem right about the situation.

Todd Bowles is now the new head coach of the Buccaneers and some fans have said that the seven-time Super Bowl champ got rid of an offensive-minded coach in Arians, only to replace him with a defensive-minded one.

NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe has clapped back at fans who think Brady is wrong for wanting a defensive head coach, quickly reminding them that the 44-year-old won six Super Bowls with a defensive coach in Bill Belichick.

In response to one such comment from a fan, Sharpe posted:

"He won 6 SUPERBOWLs with a defensive minded coach."

Sharpe does bring up a good point. Brady had Belichick on defense and we all know how dominant the defense was under the future Hall of Fame coach.

This essentially allowed the legendary quarterback to take control of the offense and do things his way. The 44-year-old reportedly did not have this in Tampa as Bruce Arians is a great offensive head coach.

With Todd Bowles now assuming head coaching duties, it is a similar set-up to what the seven-time champions had in New England. Brady will take control of the offense, while Bowles, who is a great defensive mind, takes the defense.

Tom Brady on the hunt for Super Bowl ring No. 8

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Coming back for an incredible 23rd season, the competitive itch that Brady has clearly needs scratching. With the Buccaneers still having a relatively strong roster, they are once again one of the favorites for the NFC along with the L.A. Rams and the Green Bay Packers.

With a host of offensive weapons in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette, Russell Gage, Scott Miller and Cameron Brate, the Buccaneers can put up points.

Add in their stout defense and Tampa is going to be a threat for any team they face in 2022. That is not to mention having a future Hall of Famer under center either.

With the Rams strengthening their defense after losing Von Miller to then-add former Seahawks Bobby Wagner, L.A. is a great chance to go back-to-back.

The Buccaneers quarterback is chasing an unprecedented eighth Super Bowl ring, which seems unthinkable. However, given his 22-year career, fans would not be wise to bet against the 44-year-old.

Edited by Piyush Bisht