NFL analyst says Tom Brady coerced Bruce Arians to retire

On February 1, Tom Brady retired. On March 13, he unretired. Yesterday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced his retirement. Many, including one NFL analyst in particular, believe the two events are connected. Basically, the hypothesis is that the quarterback only returned on the condition that Arians was moved.

There's very little objective evidence regarding the quarterback's ill will towards Arians, but most are simply pointing to the timing of it all. Speaking on ESPN's KJM, Jay Williams speculated that the events were likely connected and that the quarterback forced Arians out the door. Here's what he said:

"This is straight up just sheer speculation. I'm a crazy fan on the outside looking in. When you hear rumors, and I'm glad we stated the facts, [but] when you hear rumors that the supposed quarterback that was on a boat with Steven Ross in Miami. And I'm thinking, I feel like that's Tom Brady."

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter A message on Instagram from Tom Brady to Bruce Arians: A message on Instagram from Tom Brady to Bruce Arians: https://t.co/3WY2RUSyrY

Williams went on to mention how Sean Payton played into the situation.

"And you hear rumors about, hey, Sean Payton retires at the same time Tom Brady retires, and there's a plan for these two to be a package combo down in Miami and go back to the AFC East. And then I hear Bruce Arians days later saying at a post presser, 'Yeah, we'll take five ones for Tom,' then Tom realizing 'I guess I can't go anywhere.'"

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Bruce Arians really made a fascinating decision: Tom Brady comes back to the #Bucs , and he knows they’ll be good. Rather than have Todd Bowles take over a bad team or one in transition, he chooses now to pass it off. Arians made sure Bowles will coach a good team. Bruce Arians really made a fascinating decision: Tom Brady comes back to the #Bucs, and he knows they’ll be good. Rather than have Todd Bowles take over a bad team or one in transition, he chooses now to pass it off. Arians made sure Bowles will coach a good team.

He went on, saying there's a "narrative" that "fits":

"But understanding the kind of beef that existed between Tom and Bruce Arians for a while that we've seen -- it's been on the record -- even though they backed each other here and there. They don't send Tom to come back. And then Bruce would be like, Well, I'm stepping into a different role. And elevates, it feels like the narrative fits, and it's a perfect storyline."

He wrapped up his point, saying what this situation simply feels like:

"Well, you know, Bruce wants to elevate Todd Bowles. And you know, there was already a plan to retire. It just doesn't line up to me though. From a fan sheer speculation perspective, Max. It feels like Tom came back. Tom was like, "look, this is the way it's going to be. I can't have you. I can't."

Todd Bowles' history before Tom Brady

New York Jets v New England Patriots

This will be the third team Todd Bowles has been the head coach for. According to Pro Football Reference, Bowles coached a few games for the Miami Dolphins in 2011. The coach, however, truly got his true start in 2015 with the New York Jets. The team went 10-6 but went well under .500 over the next three years.

From 2016-2018, the team went 14-34. This will be the head coach's first chance since parting ways with the Jets in 2018. Of course, this will be a completely different situation because of Tom Brady. Will he be able to capitalize on it?

Edited by Windy Goodloe