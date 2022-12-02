NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe spoke out against the controversial comments Kanye West made while the artist was on Alex Jones' Infowars. During the podcast, West talked about loving Jewish people. Meanwhile, he also spoke about loving Nazis. Make of that what you will. Even Alex Jones couldn't agree with what West said.

Right Wing Watch @RightWingWatch Alex Jones desperately tries to get Kanye West to clarify that he doesn't actually love Hitler ... but nope.



Ye: "There's a lot of things that I love about Hitler. A lot of things." Alex Jones desperately tries to get Kanye West to clarify that he doesn't actually love Hitler ... but nope. Ye: "There's a lot of things that I love about Hitler. A lot of things." https://t.co/QI87RNcx8A

Now, Sharpe posted on his social media that the musician is almost beyong help. He also said that "you can't help someone that doesn't want to be helped."

Sharpe said:

"Kanye West is proof that only the man willing to help himself can be helped. What I don’t get. What’s his end gm where is he trying to take this? Oh well, I’ve got a training session calling me."

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe Kanye West is proof that only the man willing to help himself can be helped. What I don’t get. What’s his end gm where is he trying to take this? Oh well, I’ve got a training session calling me. Kanye West is proof that only the man willing to help himself can be helped. What I don’t get. What’s his end gm where is he trying to take this? Oh well, I’ve got a training session calling me.

If what West said wasn't bad enough (which it was), he then continued and said that he loved some things about Adolf Hitler. Case closed. Game over. Anything else you can think of.

As Sharpe stated in his tweet, it is not clear exactly what West's end game is with these sorts of comments.

Sharpe will refuse to have Kanye West on Club Shay Shay

This is kind of expected after the Infowars bit, right? As many have stated online, there is no coming back for West after his latest comments. One fan tagged Sharpe in a post and said that he and West need to do an interview.

What the fan was saying was for West to be a guest on Sharpe's podcast Club Shay Shay. On his show, the Hall of Famer talks to former pro athletes and other celebrities.

Sharpe's response was exactly what we would expect. He said:

"Nah Bruh. That ish he’s saying now is bridge too far for me. I don’t want those views. Hope he gets the help he needs or finds what he’s looking for."

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe ™🅱HB♿️ @tmb_5star 🫣 @ShannonSharpe I think we need a unc and @kanyewest interview @ShannonSharpe I think we need a unc and @kanyewest interview 👀🫣 Nah Bruh. That ish he’s saying now is bridge too far for me. I don’t want those views. Hope he gets the help he needs or finds what he’s looking for. twitter.com/tmb_5star/stat… Nah Bruh. That ish he’s saying now is bridge too far for me. I don’t want those views. Hope he gets the help he needs or finds what he’s looking for. twitter.com/tmb_5star/stat…

Kanye West has been in the headlines of late for all the wrong reasons. His latest incident, shall we say, is surely the end of the line.

