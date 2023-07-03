Shannon Sharpe left FOX Sports last month, as he bid an emotional farewell to Undisputed. Since then his name has been linked with various media networks as he is seen as a prized commodity in the market.

After ESPN laid off many of its employees this past week, many feel like they are aiming to offer a lucrative deal to Sharpe. The Denver Broncos Hall of Famer has also been linked to a move to FanDuel as they seek to find Pat McAfee's replacement.

Famous NFL YouTuber Mikerophone recently talked about Sharpe's situation, and he feels like that the legendary tight end could end up signing with FanDuel instead of ESPN. Here's what he said:

"I think at this point Shannon Sharpe is probably going to choose whichever situation will allow him to have full creative control over his own content, allow him to grow his brand the most, and put him in a situation where he doesn't really need to answer to anybody on top of paying him the most.

"I feel like that's the original reason why he left Undisputed to begin with… He also wants flexibility over when he could run his show he did mention that it was a little difficult for him to wake up that early in the morning in order to make it to Undisputed…

"So, I don't necessarily blame him if he's gonna opt for more flexibility at this stage of his career and money."

Sharpe is extremely great at the job that he does, and given how much success his podcast 'Club Shay Shay Podcast' has had over the years, he would definitely love to work independently just like Pat McAfee did. For that to be possible, a deal with FanDuel would make a lot of sense.

Shannon Sharpe had a fantastic run with Skip Bayless

Shannon Sharpe: SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIV - Day 1

Undisputed was one of the best sports shows in the world, and Shannon Sharpe had a historic run with Skip Bayless. The duo dominated and entertained the fans with their interesting takes.

But as with all good things, this one has come to an end, and Sharpe will now try to keep his fans entertained in a new capacity. There is no denying that the three-time Super Bowl winner will excel at whatever he does in the future because he is a hard worker, who dedicates himself to his craft.

