Shannon Sharpe drops major hint on ESPN rumors as Stephen A Smith chimes in

Did Shannon Sharpe confirm he will join ESPN by responding to Stephen A Smith’s tweet?

Smith tweeted:

“Look for me on Friday, Folks! I’ll be addressing all the things I need to address. Back on “The Stephen A. Smith Show” podcast on Friday — then LIVE on @FirstTake Monday morning. See y’all in a minute. Buckle Up!!!”

It’s a post you can hear in Smith’s voice, especially the three exclamation points at the end.

The “Straight Shooter” author addressed a tweet by Legion Hoops which said:

"BREAKING: Shannon Sharpe has talked to ESPN about joining their network, including Stephen A. Smith’s ‘First Take’ (via @NFL_DovKleiman, @FOS)"

Shannon Sharpe quoted Smith’s tweet and replied:

"Whatcha addressing on Fri? I’ve got some free time, so feel free 2 FT me b4 my meetings. 🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿"

Could this be an official announcement that Sharpe will join the sports network?

The three-time Super Bowl champion left Fox Sports 1’s Undisputed after the 2023 NBA Finals. He has been a mainstay of the show with Skip Bayless since it started in September 2016. But while they’ve had countless contentious moments over the years, Sharpe expressed gratitude to Bayless on his last episode on the program.

Since then, the five-time All-Pro tight end has focused on his Club Shay Shay podcast. However, rumors of his signing with ESPN surfaced, especially that he will sit across from Stephen A Smith on First Take.

Sharpe has been a recognizable figure in sports debate because of his passionate takes and distinct delivery. It extends his cheerful and comical personality during his 14 NFL seasons.

If Smith’s teaser is about Shannon Sharpe’s signing, then it will come when ESPN laid off some of their more popular on-cam talent like Suzy Kolber, Keyshawn Johnson, and Todd McShay. They also signed Pat McAfee to a five-year contract amidst the layoffs.

Who will replace Shannon Sharpe in Undisputed?

Bayless announced that the FS1 program will take a hiatus until late August, giving them time to find Shannon Sharpe’s replacement.

Reports surfaced that apprehensions about working with Bayless led them to struggle to find a successor. Names like Richard Sherman, LeSean McCoy, and Emmanuel Acho have been floated as potential debate partners for Bayless.

While nothing is certain regarding the revamped Undisputed cast, Bayless revealed that Lil’ Wayne would be more involved with the show. The hip-hop artist who wrote and performed the show’s theme will appear more when the program returns.

