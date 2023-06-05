Create

Shannon Sharpe explains why Aaron Rodgers is already falling short of Tom Brady’s bar in Tampa Bay

By Adam Schultz
Modified Jun 05, 2023 22:54 GMT
Shannon Sharpe explains why Rodgers in New York won
Shannon Sharpe explains why Rodgers in New York won't reach Brady's heights.

Aaron Rodgers is now a New York Jet . There are people already comparing his situation to Tom Brady and his decision to switch to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fox Sports Undusputed co-host and NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe believes that Aaron Rodgers' situation won't be the same as Brady's time with Tampa Bay. Rodgers is already missing OTA's and bringing up what he did in Green Bay.

Rodgers is already missing Jets OTA's due to a reported calf injury. Brady was making time to get to know his new receivers when he made the switch.

Rodgers stated that he had won MVP's and a Super Bowl not doing OTA's. Of course, this rubbed people the wrong way.

Sharpe said on Undisputed:

“You go to New York, what you did in Green Bay doesn't matter. You had won one Super Bowl. That's what I loved about Tom. Listen, let him talk. He went to Tampa. He said ‘what I did in New England has no bearing on what I do here."
youtube-cover

Sharpe is right. Aaron Rodgers is with a different team this season. Regardless of whether he participated in OTA's or not in the past, he has to build a rapport with his new teammates.

They say the media is different in New York, and Rodgers is already finding out how ruthless they can be.

What are expectations for Aaron Rodgers' first year in New York?

New York Jets Offseason Workout
New York Jets Offseason Workout

Depending on who is asked, it is going to be Super Bowl or bust with the Jets' current roster. Is that possible? Well, people say that Brady did it, so why can't Rodgers?

youtube-cover

There is some truth to that. However, Aaron Rodger is already missing time to acclimate himself to the new offense and his teammates. For some, he is already behind the eight ball.

With the Jets having a stellar defense and an offense that just needed a veteran quarterback to drive it, New York is in a great position. But of course, he hasn't played a single down yet. The practices during OTA's and training camp are paramount to success during the season.

Aaron Rodgers begins #Jets OTAs on the bike—with buddy Randall Cobb beside him. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/vtpM41zF3R

While Rodgers might have hurt his calf, there are some detractors to this. Being in the media spotlight in New York, Aaron Rodgers is finding out how much pressure he's under already.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

NBA players react to Miami Heat's COMEBACK win over Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of NBA Finals!!!

Quick Links

Edited by Gaelin Leif
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...