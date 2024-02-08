Cam Newton last took a snap under the center in January 2022. It's been over two years since the former Carolina Panthers quarterback played in the NFL. Newton showed interest in the past about a potential comeback. But it was a futile effort. There was no interest in the 2015 league MVP.

Cam Newton is now in Las Vegas, hosting his podcast, 4th and 1, bringing on special guests during the Super Bowl weekend. Shannon Sharpe, who was the first guest on the show, was asked by a fan on what it would take for Cam Newton to make a comeback into the NFL.

Shannon Sharpe said that would be Cam Newton's decision if he wanted to return to the league. The former Denver Broncos tight end discussed the sacrifices, time it would take for Cam Newton to get back to being the great player was, especially now that he is a family man and has a baby on the way.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"There's a price to be paid for greatness," Shannon Sharpe said. "There's a price to be paid for success. And if you're not willing to pay that price, you don't deserve to be successful. You don't deserve to be great."

Shannon Sharpe explained the questions Cam Newton has to answer himself before even considering making an NFL return.

"Are you willing to pay that price? Do you want to put your body through that again? Do you want to train the way you train? You got to go back to Auburn Cam, when he said, I'm coming out. And you got to go back to that level of training when you didn't have a dime. Because even though you have what you have, you got to train like you were broke."

Expand Tweet

Cam Newton is busy chasing a new vision - to become the biggest sports YouTuber

Cam Newton recently sat down with Boardroom to discuss his vision of building the biggest media empire. The former NFL MVP is currently focused on building his YouTube.

He has over 1.24 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Newton hosts two podcasts - Funky Friday, where the guests divulge on a variety of topics from relationships to pop culture to entertainment, and 4th and 1, a complete football podcast.

“I want to monetize my life my way," Cam Newton said about what he wants his legacy to be. "I got control over my shit. Is it going to be harder? Yeah, but I ain’t want this shit to be easy. If it were, anybody could do it... My compensation comes with joy. Every time I walk through these doors and I see the team and I see guys that stay here past the eight-hour shift, that’s the shit I get happy about."

Cam Newton does not want to stop on YouTube. He wants to become Atlanta’s premiere businessman. Newton runs many businesses, including a cigar bar in downtown Atlanta, an upcoming restaurant and a private membership social club.

Cam Newton is taking everything football has taught him to chase his vision.

“So you’re asking me, ‘Okay Cam, are you still playing football?’ My answer is ‘Hell no,’ Cam Newton said. "But I’m busier than I’ve ever been because I could take what football taught me and implement it in every single one of my businesses... And that’s the conversation. The grind. The joy is in the journey.”

Cam Newton's best days as an NFL quarterback might be behind him. But his best days in the next chapter of his life, for his next conquest, lie ahead.