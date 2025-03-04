Shannon Sharpe opens door to Giants trading up to draft Cam Ward

Former NFL player turned analyst Shannon Sharpe shared his thoughts on what the New York Giants should do if they trade up for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. The retired tight end suggested the NFC East franchise go for a specific quarterback if it swaps picks with the Tennessee Titans.

During Tuesday's episode of ESPN's "First Take," the three-time Super Bowl champion gave his flowers to Shedeur Sanders but went with Cam Ward as the guy the Giants should draft on April 24.

"If you're going to trade up, you're probably going to take Cam Ward because he's a little bit more, he's a lot more athletic than Shedeur. I think Shedeur is the better (between the two). Just pure quarterback. You give him protection. Throw receivers open. Can pick you apart. That's Shedeur.

"But with that offensive line, you're gonna need somebody that's mobile, somebody that can get out of harm's way," Sharpe said. (0:46 mark)

Cam Ward got the edge over Shedeur Sanders, stat-wise, during their senior seasons. The Miami Hurricanes product threw for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while the Colorado Buffaloes star posted 4,134 passing yards with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The numbers are similar, as well as the hype, but Sharpe thinks Ward is the Giants' man should they move up to draft before anyone else next month.

Former NFL QB says Aaron Rodgers would 'downgrade' with potential Giants move

While the New York Giants are still pondering what to do with their No. 3 overall selection, rumors have surfaced suggesting that they're interested in bringing in Aaron Rodgers after failing to land Matthew Stafford from the LA Rams. While this might be a good option for the Giants, former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel doesn't think it would be Rodgers' best choice.

On the "Scoop City" podcast with Diana Russini, Daniel said:

"And now you're hitching your wagon to Aaron Rodgers because, well, what's the next best thing? And if I'm Aaron, my perspective is: Aaron, what else is out there? Like, what are you trying to do? Are you trying to win? Are you just playing to make some more money? I know you're not broke. You're really, really rich. You've made a ton of money in your career."

After an underwhelming 2024 season with the New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers could stay in New York.

