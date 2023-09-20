Shannon Sharpe opened up on his Club Shay Shay podcast about how his family life has suffered because of his obsession with football. The Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end said that he was consumed by the sport to an extent that he never thought about being a good parent.

He also opened up about how he was always worried that the next big player is going to come and take his job. Shannon Sharpe claimed that since the age of 11 or 12, football is all that he has thought about, saying,

"I'll be the first to admit. I was a terrible parent. It [NFL] drove me crazy because all I thought about was football. That's all I thought about. How could I get better? Some kid in high school want my job, some kid in college want my job. I obsessed from the time I was about 11 or 12 when I really thought about going to the NFL."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shannon Sharpe also admitted that he could have been married but he ruined relationships. He could never balance his love for his profession and the women he loved. However, one woman who really shaped his life remains his grandmother. He also said,

"I ruined relationships, no question about it… I could have been married but here's this is what I learned. Broke men will lie to impress a woman. A rich man will lie to test a woman. You'll not go broke chasing women but you won't lose a woman chasing money right so I had to balance that out right. But the most important woman for me was Mary Porter [grandmother]."

Also Read: Does Shannon Sharpe have children? All you need to know about Hall of Famer's family

Shannon Sharpe's relationship history

As revealed by the former NFL player himself, Shannon Sharpe has never been married. He is said to have at least four relationships, with the most serious being with Katy Kellner, a fitness fanatic. He proposed to her in 2016 but the relationship broke down amid allegations of cheating. She welcomed a child with her business partner.

He has a daughter Kiari from a previous relationship wtih Erika Evans. He has two other children from other relationships: daughters Kayla and Kaley. Although he claims that he was a terrible parent, it seems he has kept a positive relationship wtih them. He invited his daughter over to the floor on the last day he filmed Undisputed and said goodbye to the FS1 team and Skip Bayless.

It points to Shannon Sharpe perhaps being as hard on himself as he was on the football field and always demanding the highest standards from himself.

Also read: Who are Shannon Sharpe's siblings, Sherra and Sterling Sharpe? All you need to know about the Broncos icon's family