DeAndre Hopkins was recently released by the Arizona Cardinals in one of the most shocking moves of the 2023 NFL offseason. Since the superstar wide receiver is officially an unrestricted free agent, he can sign with any team that offers him a contract.

While he figures to have several teams interested in acquiring him, the Dallas Cowboys are one of the rumored options. NFL analyst and huge Cowboys fan Skip Bayless recently urged Jerry Jones to make a splash move for DeAndre Hopkins during an episode of Undisputed.

Shannon Sharpe fired back at the suggestion, claiming that adding Hopkins wouldn't make a difference for the Cowboys:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That's like somebody tried to send you a tank. It's operational, but you don't know what you doing. You can't drive it. So you give Dak all these weapons, and then what? When he leads the league in turnovers over again, and misses five games? You already know it."

Sharpe added:

"We've seen him in spots during the season be a top five quarterback. But when you average it out over 17 games, he's normally outside of the top ten."

Sharpe also took a couple of shots at Dak Prescott during his explanation, criticizing his increase in turnovers and decrease in playing time due to various injuries in recent years.

While he believes bringing DeAndre Hopkins to Dallas would be irrelevant to their quest for another Super Bowl ring, the potential move could give Prescott a loaded group of offensive weapons to work with in the 2023 NFL season.

DeAndre Hopkins could take the Cowboys one step closer to a Super Bowl

DeAndre Hopkins

The Dallas Cowboys' offensive roster has gone through some major changes during the 2023 NFL offseason. They moved on from Ezekiel Elliot and Dalton Schultz, two major contributors, as well as Noah Brown. They also replaced some of the missing production by adding Ronald Jones, Brandin Cooks, Deuce Vaughn, and Luke Schoonmaker.

At this point, it's unclear if the totality of moves will be an improvement to their overall offensive prodcution. It could just as well have a negative impact to Dak Prescott's offense, or simply serve as a lateral move.

With their sights set on comepting for a Super Bowl in 2023, the Cowboys' goal should be to improve as much as possible to give them the best shot possible.

One way the Cowboys can make a splash to their offensive system this year is by signing DeAndre Hopkins. He leads all wide receivers in total receptions and touchdowns since entering the NFL in 2013.

He's also still just 30 years old, so he should have plenty of solid output left in him. Adding him could potentially elevate the Cowboys to the next level by giving them a truly elite group of wide receivers.

Poll : 0 votes