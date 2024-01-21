Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield signed a one-year $4 million deal with the team before the season. He wanted to prove his value to the rest of the NFL and with his performances on the field this season Mayfield has achieved that.

So far, the former first-overall pick has led the Buccaneers to a division title and also a playoff win. He is expected to sign a lucrative contract extension after this season. According to NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, the Buccaneers' quarterback is likely to surpass Daniel Jones' yearly earnings with ease.

On Nightcap Sharpe said:

“They like Baker Mayfield, he has acquitted himself well, he's played himself into a nice contract... He gonna get $40 million, you see the thing is the floor is Daniel Jones, $40 million that's the floor, Baker Mayfield is better than Daniel Jones.”

Daniel Jones signed a four-year $160 million contract with the New York Giants after a successful outing last season. Since then we have seen multiple quarterbacks sign big extensions and that has helped Mayfield.

Mayfield could be able to secure a four-year deal worth around $180 million as multiple teams are expected to pursue him.

Baker Mayfield and the Bucs set to face Lions in the playoffs

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield led the Buccaneers to a dominant 32-9 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wildcard Round. The NFC South champions will now face the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round and are more than capable of pulling off another upset.

In the win against the Eagles, Mayfield threw for 337 passing yards and three touchdowns. He continued to build on an impressive regular season in which he threw for 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 17 games with a passer rating of 94.6.

The Oklahoma product can further raise his value in free agency if he leads the Buccaneers to a win over the Lions today. He didn't have a great game against the NFC North champions earlier this season and would look to bounce back at Ford Field today.

