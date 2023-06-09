While Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless only have a few more episodes left together as co-hosts on Fox Sports' Undisputed, the two recently discussed one of their most heated, debated topics, the Dallas Cowboys.

The two predicted how they think the Dallas Cowboys' season will fare this year. Like any other season, Bayless has high expectations for his favorite team and thinks they will have the best defense in football this year.

"Yeah this defense I think it's going to be the best defense in pro football and he is a big reason why as is Dan Quinn so I'm pleasantly shocked that this is saying what it says."

Sharpe said that he would be surprised if the Cowboys finish with an above .500 record this season.

"Yeah I'll be pleasantly shocked if you finish .500."

Skip doubled down on his confidence stating that he would bet on Dallas to finish above .500.

"Really would you want a couple of cases on that right now? I'll take that. I'll take over 500 for ten cases."

Sharpe then backed off of his original comment and said that Dallas could finish 10-6.

Could Mike McCarthy be fired by the Dallas Cowboys if he underperforms this season?

Mike McCarthy during NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

Is Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on the hot seat? McCarthy will be preparing for his second season with the team since taking over as the head coach in 2020.

He had an underwhelming in his first season with the team, finishing 6-10 and missing the playoffs as the team placed third in the division. The next season, Dallas won the division with a 12-5 record, but were defeated in the first-round in the wildcard playoffs against San Franciso 49ers.

This past season, McCarthy led them to another 12-5 regular season while placing second in the NFC East, behind the 14-3 Philadelphia Eagles. They lost again to the San Franciso 49ers but made it past the wildcard round as they lost in the divisional round.

Dallas are certainly one of the best teams in the NFC. If they underperform this season, McCarthy could be gone. The franchise fired Jason Garrett for being mediocre and never getting over the hump by making a Super Bowl.

Do you think Mike McCarthy is on the hot seat this season?

