Shannon Sharpe to replace Pat McAfee? Ex-Undisputed co-host in FanDuel talks 

It didn't take Shannon Sharpe all that long to land another job after all, it would appear.

Mere days after officially announcing he was leaving popular sports talk show Undisputed, the Denver Broncos Hall of Famer is reportedly close to landing his next job.

A much-publicized breakup with Skip Bayless on Undisputed may have left its scars, but there appear to be no shortage of suitors for the popular NFL icon.

Where is Shannon Sharpe going after Undisputed?

According to Front Office Sports reporter Michael McCarthy, Sharpe is in early talks with FanDuel TV.

Were Sharpe to sign with FanDuel, it would represent a big move for the company.

Two months prior, ESPN snagged Pat McAfee

out from under their noses, leaving FanDuel with huge boots to fill.

Sharpe would fill those boots and then some, owing to his fiery personality and kinda-sorta amiable behavior courtside (read: Lakers vs Grizzles).

Earlier this week, Sharpe teased that he would be back on a morning show sooner, rather than later.

Pat McAfee's FanDuel deal was reportedly worth $120 million over four years.

It's safe to say Sharpe would command a sum around that ballpark, if not more. McAfee is reported to have signed an $80 million deal over at ESPN.

When it comes to Sharpe, the Pro Football Hall of Famer is believed to have signed a contract in the ballpark of $32 million with FS1 for Undisputed. While the exact value of the contract is not known, Skip Bayless signed a similar deal and Sharpe is reported to have signed a deal to reduce the pay disparity between the co-hosts.

One question remains unanswered, though. Should Sharpe move to FanDuel, would he take his famed podcast Club Shay Shay with him?

Who will replace Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed?

Early rumors linked Super Bowl winner LeSean McCoy with the job, though those whispers have died down in recent weeks.

Tom Brady's former teammate, though, appears to still be a frontrunner.

Other names part of the speculation include Max Kellerman, while Keyshawn Johnson and Michael Irvin are also reported to be in the mix.

