"He thinks he walks on water" - Shannon Sharpe rips into Aaron Rodgers for being conceited 

NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe has strongly criticized Aaron Rodgers on Fox Sports' Undisputed for thinking "he is God."

The Packers superstar came under fire for his recent spot on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday as he discussed Ayahuasca, the plant-based psychedelic. He claimed that it has helped not only his personal relationships but his football as well.

However, Sharpe thinks Rodgers sees himself in a different light and a believes that he is a little bit better than everyone else. The analyst even said that the quarterback thinks he "walks on water."

"When he walks by the mirror, that man thinks he is God. He thought He walked, so he thinks he walks on water. I don't think Aaron Rodgers has a problem with self. That's the lab. That's, uh, he might have a lot of problems. But the way he sees himself, the way he views himself, the way he thinks of himself. I don't think that's Aaron's problem. Yeah, I could be wrong, but I don't think that's his problem."

Rodgers has been voted the NFL MVP in consecutive years and he attributes his success to the use of the plant-based psychedelic. Whether that is the case or not, it's hard to know.

Aaron Rodgers the best quarterback in the NFL after Ayahuasca use?

Over the last two seasons, Aaron Rodgers has been the best quarterback in the league. A 26-6 record, 8,414 passing yards, 85 touchdowns, and just nine interceptions has seen him become the best player in the league.

It was up for debate last year as many thought Tom Brady deserved the MVP for his sensational season, but it was the 38-year-old who was chosen. While we will never really know if the plant-based drink has been the catalyst for his superb performances, the man himself thinks it has helped him a lot.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive "I've been really enjoying football since I did ayahuasca.. the locker room is where the chemistry takes place" ~ @AaronRodgers12 "I've been really enjoying football since I did ayahuasca.. the locker room is where the chemistry takes place" ~@AaronRodgers12#PMSLive https://t.co/vhKosTUZWh

It is clear that Rodgers is at the top of his game, even after an uneven start to the new season. The opening day loss to Minnesota was followed up with a convincing win over the Chicago Bears.

Some have attributed the Packers' up-and-down start to not having Davante Adams in the lineup. The star wideout swapped Green Bay for Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, leaving a huge hole in the Packers' offense.

NFL Talk @NFL_Talk_Sports Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers had 168 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in his 4 MVP seasons:



2011 - (45 TDs, 6 INTs)

2014 - (38 TDs, 5 INTs)

2020 - (48 TDs, 5 INTs)

2021 - (37 TDs, 4 INTs) Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers had 168 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in his 4 MVP seasons:2011 - (45 TDs, 6 INTs)2014 - (38 TDs, 5 INTs)2020 - (48 TDs, 5 INTs)2021 - (37 TDs, 4 INTs)

With Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Sammy Watkins now charged with leading Green Bay alongside the reigning MVP, many think the Packers are not what they used to be.

Either way, Rodgers is clearly enjoying himself both on and off the field. Whether that has anything to do with his trip to Peru is unknown, but whatever it is, it's working for him.

