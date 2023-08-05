Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe had to set the record straight regarding the means of acquiring his new vehicle.

The three-time Super Bowl champion expressed his delight in purchasing a limited-edition Dodge automobile by tweeting:

“Meet “Black Ghost” 🖤🖤 Due to @Dodge announcing their Last Call for all Hellcats. I decided to get me a special one. This edition is called “Black Ghost” it is an 807hp Supercharged V8 with limited production of only 300. Make that 299, because I got me 1! #blackghost #hellcatchallenger #challengerhellcat”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe



#blackghost… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… pic.twitter.com/Vw6GE4cPfC Meet “Black Ghost” 🖤🖤 Due to @Dodge announcing their Last Call for all Hellcats. I decided to get me a special one. This edition is called “Black Ghost” it is an 807hp Supercharged V8 with limited production of only 300. Make that 299, because I got me 1!

Stellantis, the company that owns Dodge and Chrysler, recalled its L-Series vehicles after reports of premature failures on its Tire Pressure Monitoring System sensor batteries. This issue makes the cars non-compliant with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 138.

The L-Series includes vehicles under the Chrysler 300, Dodge Challenger, and Dodge Charger groups. The Hellcat Redeye falls under the Dodge Charger category, including the Charger Scat Pack Widebody.

However, whether for comical reasons or not, another Twitter user commented:

“Unc flipped that insurance money from when they broke in his house!!”

Bush Eastwood @BushEastwood @ShannonSharpe @Dodge Unc flipped that insurance money from when they broke in his house!!

The former “Undisputed” host responded:

“FCK that money. Unc ain’t took ish. I want my belongings returned and the mofo or mofo’s responsible 4 taking my ish. Remember, I was moneybag’s b4 @MoneyBaggYo was born. 💯”

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe twitter.com/busheastwood/s… FCK that money. Unc ain’t took ish. I want my belongings returned and the mofo or mofo’s responsible 4 taking my ish. Remember, I was moneybag’s b4 @MoneyBaggYo was born.

The person who had a Twitter exchange with Sharpe referred to the burglary incident in the former NFL tight end’s home last May. Sharpe lost $1 million worth of goods when the thieves stole his watches, jewelry, and designer bags.

The 14-year NFL veteran offered a $50,000 reward for those who can lead the authorities to the perpetrators. However, investigators found no traces of forced entry into his residence.

Spotrac reveals that Shannon Sharpe earned $22.3 million throughout his playing career. He has a net worth of $15 million as of July 2023.

Is Shannon Sharpe joining ESPN?

Front Office Sports has reported that Shannon Sharpe might join ESPN as a contributor. One of his assignments would be sitting across from Stephen A. Smith at the First Take debate table.

Smith has tried to recruit Sharpe since the latter agreed to a contract buyout with Fox Sports. The buyout allowed the eight-time Pro Bowler to walk away from Undisputed after the 2023 NBA Finals ended. Sharpe has been the co-host of that program alongside Skip Bayless since the show started in September 2016.

At present, Shannon Sharpe channels his energy into the Club Shay Shay podcast. He is also reportedly talking with FanDuel TV about potentially joining their broadcast roster.