NFL Hall of Famer and sports media personality Shannon Sharpe is enjoying his downtime. After calling time on his co-hosting duties on Fox Sports' Undisputed, Sharpe is enjoying a break.

But it might not be for too long.

There are rumors flying around that Sharpe already has another job lined up after leaving Undisputed, and of course, many wonder where the Hall of Famer will land.

Well, it turns out that the man himself gave us a little hint with his Twitter post, and we get the sense that he will be making a return to television in the mornings.

Sharpe posted:

"I'm enjoying my early morning workouts, late breakfast, and break from wearing a suit every morning... But just for a little while. I'll be back on 📺 in the morning's soon. 🤫"

Now we are assuming that Shannon Sharpe will be on a sports-related TV show that will air in the morning. A few jump out as possible landing sports. ESPN's GetUp, Fox Sports' First Things First and ESPN's First Take.

Many wonder exactly what Sharpe's next career move will be, and going by his Twitter post, we will not have to wait too long to find out.

Why did Shannon Sharpe leave Undisputed?

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers

Once the news broke that Sharpe was leaving Undisputed, naturally, speculation was rife as to the reason why. After reaching a buyout agreement with Fox Sports, it felt like Sharpe wanted out...and now.

The main reason many point to Sharpe's decision to leave was one of two things. Skip Bayless' tweet over the Damar Hamlin incident which was met with fierce criticism, and Sharpe didn't show for work the next day.

The next is when Bayless stepped over the line while debating about Tom Brady, and Skip took to a personal level with Shannon, and it didn't make for pleasant viewing.

Those are the two main reasons why many think Sharpe left Undisputed, and while we will never likely know the true reason, that seems like a reasonably good guess.

With Shannon Sharpe now enjoying some downtime, it looks like we won't have to wait much longer to see the Hall of Famer on our screens again.

