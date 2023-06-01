Why is Shannon Sharpe leaving Undisputed? Presenter set to leave after NBA Finals

Shannon Sharpe has reached a buyout agreement with Fox Sports 1 (FS1), ending his seven-year stint with the company after the 2023 NBA Finals. The Pro Football Hall of Famer will no longer be part of the popular debate show, "Undisputed," featuring veteran TV presenter Skip Bayless.

According to the New York Post, Sharpe's podcast, "Club Shay Shay," which had tremendous viewership on YouTube, will no longer be a part of Fox Sports 1, either. It's a surprising decision coming from Sharpe, considering the success he had with Bayless as co-presenters. Their impeccable chemistry was significant to the show's success over the years.

Exploring why Shannon Sharpe decided to leave Fox Sports 1

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As surprising as it seems, Shannon Sharpe leaving Undisputed isn't something that couldn't have been predicted. As mentioned above, his chemistry with Skip Bayless was top-notch. However, their relationship faced ups and downs over the last few months.

It started with the two engaging in a heated altercation over Bayless' insensitive tweets regarding Bills' Safety Damar Hamlin's unfortunate collapse on the field in January earlier this year. Here's what Bayless wrote:

“No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant.”

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant. No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant.

Bayless received a lot of backlash for his tweet. Meanwhile, Shannon Sharpe didn't appear on the show the next morning. A day later, when he returned, Sharpe opened the show by reflecting on Hamlin's unfortunate situation, saying it "struck him differently."

Sharpe also said he disagreed with Skip Bayless' tweet and hoped he would take it down. Midway through his monologue, the latter interrupted Sharpe, which irked the former Super Bowl champion. Bayless was surprised that Sharpe touched on this topic, as they didn't plan on bringing it up for that segment.

Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) @shannonsharpeee Unc Shannon sharpe was explaining why he wasn’t on undisputed yesterday & this man Skip bayless gonna interrupt him when Shannon tells him to take down the tweet of damar Hamlin 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Unc Shannon sharpe was explaining why he wasn’t on undisputed yesterday & this man Skip bayless gonna interrupt him when Shannon tells him to take down the tweet of damar Hamlin 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/hQQK0njiQZ

Bayless also stayed adamant about not taking down his tweet, and the two later engaged in a back-and-forth over FS1 bosses asking Bayless for an explanation.

It seemed like a power struggle between the two hosts, and many predicted that incident could lead to the end of their partnership. According to The Post, people close to Sharpe claimed he never wanted to be the unquestioned leader but wanted to have an equal say on the show on topic selection.

Just a week ago, before the Damar Hamlin-related issue, Skip Bayless took a personal shot at Shannon Sharpe over his NFL career as he tried to defend Tom Brady as the two debated his efficiency at age 45. Bayless called out Sharpe, saying Brady is still playing at a high level, while Sharpe had to retire at 35.

Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) @shannonsharpeee Unc Shannon sharpe got pissed after Skip Bayless took at shot at him while talking about Tom Brady Unc Shannon sharpe got pissed after Skip Bayless took at shot at him while talking about Tom Brady 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/Hddec3qI9y

Sharpe threw his specs in frustration as Bayless tried to downplay his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame while claiming Brady was better than Sharpe.

Bayless' harsh takes on Sharpe's close friend LeBron James' may have also contributed to the latter's departure from FS1.

Click here to read The New York Post's report on Shannon Sharpe's departure from FS1.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes