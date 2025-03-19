Shannon Sharpe sounds off against "unnecessary attacks" on Deion and Shedeur Sanders in fiery defense

Shedeur Sanders has been the target of heavy backlash and criticism the past few weeks. He has been dubbed as 'arrogant' and 'entitled' even before beginning his professional career. Even Coach Prime has been criticized for being the initiator in his son's Smear campaign because of the haters he has.

Amidst the negativity, former 3x Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe spoke in favor of Shedeur Sanders and Coach Prime. During an appearance on Tuesday's episode of 'ESPN's First Take', Sharpe talked about how people are trying to bring down the quarterback because of his success.

He also shared his thoughts on how people have a problem with Deion Sanders being involved in the lives of his children. Shannon Sharpe also highlighted the difference in opinion because of racial stigmatization.

"Sometimes what people do is, because you're shining bright, they try to dim your light," Sharpe said. "It's also because if they're upset at you that they didn't accomplish something. They get mad for the results they didn't get, for the work they didn't put in."

"He (Coach Prime) has put in the time with his kids....we always talk about, oh the black man. He's not here for his family. The nucleus of the family is destroyed. Here is someone that's never left his kids side, and now we use that now. That's a problem when before, when we weren't there, it was a problem. He's there hands on. That's a problem."

"But it's an unnecessary attacks that came on him and his kids, and a lot of the kid stuff has to do with him, because you couldn't find any flaws with him when he played." (TS-5:40 onwards)

Last season, Shedeur Sanders helped the Colorado Buffaloes to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl appearance. They unfortunately lost to the BYU Cougars in the Bowl game, while the quarterback recorded 4,134 yards and 27 TDs passing.

Shedeur Sanders was awarded the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award for his 2024 season performance. He was projected to be a top-three pick in this year's draft with the potential to go No.1 overall to the Titans. However, after his decision to not participate in the Scouting Combine and all the off-field criticisms, Shedeur Sanders' draft stock has been falling the past few weeks.

Louis Riddick praises Shedeur Sanders for handling criticism like a professional

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick believes that the biggest reason behind the negativity surrounding Shedeur Sanders is his last name. Being the son of a 2x Super Bowl champion, people will try to find any reason to berate the quarterback.

However, on ESPN's Get Up, Louis Riddick praised Shedeur Sanders' ability to handle criticism. He stated that Deion's similar experiences in the league in the past have helped him prepare his son for the media outrage and the negative spotlight.

"Shedeur, in particular, is uniquely equipped to handle the media firestorm that's going to surround him. A lot of it is going to be directed at him simply because what his last name is, and how big and larger than life his father is."

"A lot of it is going to trickle down to him, but that's Deion telling you you're wasting your time because he's uniquely qualified to and he has been schooled to deal with the kind of nonsense that's come his way."

While Shedeur Sanders embarks on his NFL journey, Coach Prime will begin a new chapter with the Buffs this upcoming season. It will be interesting to see if they can compete for a Big 12 title and a spot in the 12-team playoffs without their star players.

