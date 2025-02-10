Shannon Sharpe takes a jab at Taylor Swift following Travis Kelce's Super Bowl stumble

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs weren't able to pull off a third consecutive Super Bowl win on Sunday night. The tight end didn't have a catch until the second half in their 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Monday morning, Super Bowl LIX and the halftime show were the talk of the morning sports shows' broadcasts. On ESPN's "First Take", Molly Qerim joked that she wasn't sure who had a worse night -- Patrick Mahomes or rapper Drake, who Kendrick Lamar spectacularly dissed at halftime.

It was then that former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe decided to take a jab and say that Grammy winner Taylor Swift had the worst night. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith said that Swift may have been booed by fans, but that Drake still had the worst night.

Molly Qerim: "In the first half, he had a QBR of 1. I don't know who had a worse night, if it was Drake or Patrick Mahomes."

Shannon Sharpe: "Or Taylor [Swift]."

Stephen A. Smith: "I'd still say Drake. Even though Taylor got booed, I'd still say Drake had the worse night."

The trio then laughed as they welcomed former NFL players turned analysts, Ryan Clark and Dan Orlovsky, to the program.

Taylor Swift while supporting Travis Kelce at Super Bowl LIX

During one of the commercial breaks during Super Bowl LIX, the video board at the Caesars Superdome showed fans and celebrities in attendance. At one point, the camera panned to Taylor Swift who was sitting in one of the stadium's suites.

Fans in attendance at the game began to 'boo' Swift as she was at the game, showing support for boyfriend Travis Kelce. When she realized the jeers were aimed at her, she looked at fellow artist and friend, Ice Spice who attended the game with her. She could be seen asking her what was happening and why the crowd was booing.

"What's going on?"-Swift asked as she was booed by the crowd at the Caesar's Superdome

It's unclear the actual reason why fans in attendance at the Super Bowl decided to show their displeasure with Taylor Swift. It could be because she is dating Travis Kelce and fans have fatigue when it comes to the Kansas City Chiefs and their recent success. Typically when Swift is shown on the video board, fans have cheered for her.

