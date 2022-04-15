Shannon Sharpe unimpressed by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' contract negotiations for Dak Prescott

Shannon Sharpe is not impressed with Jerry Jones' contract negotiations with Dak Prescott. The Cowboys owner signed his quarterback to a four-year, $160 million deal with Jones, now saying he is proud of the deal.

Why is he proud? This is due to Deshaun Watson's contract extension with the Cleveland Browns. The franchise acquired the former Houston Texans quarterback via a blockbuster trade and handed him a five-year, $230 million extension.

However, Sharpe was not impressed with Prescott's deal, pointing out on Fox Sports' show Undisputed that Jones in fact could have saved himself money had the deal been done earlier.

Sharpe said:

"And I think Cowboy nation was like, 'Yeah, you saw how Jerry negotiated Dak deal?' You're talking about a guy that nobody thought was a top 10 quarterback (in Dak Prescott) and the man got $40 million when you could have had him for $30 (million).

"So you cost yourself $40 million by trying to lowball the guy in the beginning and ended up paying him more than what Skip Bayless said he should have gotten anyway. So Jerry, you're wrong. No, to answer Jen's (show moderator) question, absolutely not. I do not agree with Jerry."

Prescott and Cowboys hoping for better 2022

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys had themselves in a great position heading into their playoff game in the Wildcard Round against the San Francisco 49ers. After winning the division with a 12-5 record, Dallas had home-field advantage in their first playoff game.

However, the Cowboys simply crumbled as the 49ers bundled them out of the postseason. Dallas did have a chance to win but thanks to the now infamous last play, where Prescott failed to spike the ball in time, they were sent packing from the playoffs.

The offseason has been just as bad for the franchise, losing Amari Cooper to Cleveland, Cedric Wilson to Miami and Randy Gregory to Denver. Many think the Cowboys have been made weaker.

Seemingly on the cusp of a Super Bowl run, Dallas should of gotten stronger, but due to the enormity of Prescott's contract, players had to be moved on. Much has been made of how much help the Cowboys quarterback needs to play well and now without perhaps the best route runner in the league in Cooper, it will be interesting to see how the season plays out.

After not having any Super Bowl appearances since the early 90s, Dallas is starved of success and will likely continue to be as Jerry Jones got outfoxed and overpaid for his quarterback.

