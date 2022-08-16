"OBJ's better than him" - Shannon Sharpe reckons Cowboys are better off signing Odell Beckham Jr. than having CeeDee Lamb as WR1

Odell Beckham Jr. might now be a Super Bowl winner, but the star wideout is struggling to find himself a new team ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Beckham, who was signed by the Los Angeles Rams midway through last season, proved all his doubters wrong by playing a major role in the franchise's run to Super Bowl LVI.

A terrible knee injury, though, saw him get limited minutes on the field during his side's summit clash against the Cincinnati Bengals. Former NFL star Shannon Sharpe, one who has always been a vocal supporter of the wideout on Undisputed, made the case for OBJ's next team:

"He's better than CeeDee (Lamb). They would rather have Odell... Had he not gotten hurt, we already know how this story would end. It still is. It's really not that complicated."

Sharpe went on to state that this wasn't just his opinion, but one that echoed among defensive players in the league:

"(Even) the defensive players saying that Odell Beckham is better than Ceedee Lamb."

The Dallas Cowboys are in desperate need of reinforcements on offense. With a depleted wide receiver room, Sharpe believes that it's America's Team that needs to pounce on the former Rams star's signature before it's too late.

Sharpe didn't stop there though. The NFL Hall of Famer went on to slam Lamb for his mediocre performances and gave him the impetus to prove why he should be worthy of donning the Cowboys' iconic #88:

"All of a sudden CeeDee Lamb, just because he wears a Cowboys jersey, just because it's the number 88 Cowboys jersey, that doesn't make him Michael Irving. That doesn't make him Drew Pearson. Okay, you the player? Make the number your own."

Odell Beckham Jr. could still end up signing for the Los Angeles Rams

A return to Los Angeles for OBJ had seemingly been ruled out after the team landed former Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson. But general manager Les Snead confirmed in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, that the team is still exploring options to bring back the maverick wide receiver.

When asked whether the team was interested in bringing back Odell Beckham Jr., Snead said:

“[There's] definitely some interest in that."

The Rams are stacked on offense. Blessed with the likes of Robbinson, Cooper Kupp, and Van Jefferson, there's every reason to believe they could end up being among the top 5 offensive units in the league.

Add OBJ to the mix and you have arguably the best wide-receiver room in the entire NFL.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar