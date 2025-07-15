"Shaq can't even fight" - NFL fans react as RGIII faces threats from Shaquille O'Neal after "Monkey" post on Angel Reese

NFL fans had a field day on Tuesday after Shaquille O’Neal issued a warning to former quarterback Robert Griffin III over his ongoing public feud with WNBA star Angel Reese.
The tension originated from a viral post by Griffin on July 10, who shared an image of a monkey pointing towards Reese, even as he condemned its supposedly racist theme.
The ex-Washington QB claimed that members of Reese’s inner circle had confided in him that Reese “hates” rival Caitlin Clark.
Shaq, who has long backed Reese as both an LSU alum and mentor, took offense. Appearing on the Off The Record podcast, he said:
"RGIII, tweet another monkey post about my girl Angel Reese and I'm gonna punch you in your f-----g face," O'Neal said on Monday. "It's enough. Like, I don't usually do stuff like this but just stop it bro."
NFL fans reacted to the ongoing situation.
"Shaq can't even fight. Dude just big… no Diddy," wrote one fan.
"Ngl is it just me or does Shaq not intimidate you," wrote another fan.
"Seriously did RG3 make that picture or what did I miss? The more we say we're not a monolith the more I see clearly we are," said another.
More fans reacted to the video.
"Rg3 was trash," wrote one fan.
"No he won't," added one fan.
"I think he means it Bob!" wrote another.
Robert Griffin reveals death threats against family amid escalating feud
The situation changed when Robert Griffin later stated that his family had become the target of death threats and other vile messages following Angel Reese’s online activity.
He claimed that the backlash against him had crossed a line, alleging that Reese indirectly contributed to putting his wife and children in danger.
Reese and her mother outright denied Griffin’s claims, insisting that no one in her inner circle would have made such statements. They dismissed the idea of any deep hatred toward Clark as media fiction, according to the NY Post.
Meanwhile, Robert Griffin has continued posting, maintaining that he never intended to start drama but also refusing to apologize.
"I just want to have fun, tell the truth and celebrate sports,” he wrote, even as the fallout from his Reese-Clark commentary grows beyond basketball circles and into the NFL realm.
The Clark-Reese rivalry, which traces back to LSU’s 2023 national title win over Iowa, has followed both players into the WNBA. Yet both women have insisted it’s strictly professional competition
