Shaquil Barrett gears up for camp after heartbreaking incident with 2-year-old daughter - "It don't get easier" 

After experiencing a tragic event, Shaquil Barrett decided to turn his sorrows into a ray of hope for others.

In a heartbreaking and devastating turn of events, Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaq Barrett faced a tremendous loss as his beloved 2-year-old daughter, Arrayah, tragically drowned in a pool in May.

Overwhelmed with grief, Barrett took to social media to share a poignant video expressing his profound love for his daughter and the profound pain he is experiencing. The outpouring of love and support from his wife, former teammate Tom Brady, and countless others in the comments showcased the strength of their bond during this difficult time.

However, despite being dejected by the loss of his daughter, Barrett tried to bring goodness into the world. In the wake of the tragic loss of his beloved daughter, Shaquil Barrett is embarking on a meaningful journey of healing and giving back.

To honor his daughter's memory and prevent similar accidents, Barrett is founding a foundation in her name. The primary goal of this foundation is to raise awareness about water safety and educate parents on how to safeguard their children around water.

Drawing from his own painful experience, Barrett is taking proactive measures to protect other families from similar heartache. In his own home, he has implemented rigorous safety precautions, including offering swim lessons and installing advanced AI cameras.

"We're gonna just help out as much as possible, like swim lessons for other families, install AI cameras for other families."

"We got all precautions in the way to prevent it from happening and that's why Arrayah Hope Inc. is gonna be beneficial for a lot of families."

By extending this support to others, he hopes to empower families with the knowledge and tools to ensure the safety of their loved ones near water.

Shaquil Barrett and his wife immortalize their daughter's name in a heartfelt way

In a touching tribute, both Shaquil Barrett and his wife have chosen to carry their daughter's memory forever in their hearts, as well as on their skin, with commemorative tattoos. Amidst the deep sorrow they endure, the couple has also shared the joyous news of expecting another child, bringing hope and light to their lives.

While the pain of losing his daughter remains a constant ache in his heart, Shaquil Barrett finds solace and strength through the training camp and the unwavering support of his teammates and loved ones.

As he navigates through this difficult time, the foundation serves as a powerful testament to his daughter's enduring legacy, making a positive impact on countless lives through its essential mission.