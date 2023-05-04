The lives of Shaquil Barrett and his wife will never be the same again.

In a tragic accident on April 30, their two-year-old daughter Arrayah was pronounced dead after drowning in a pool. While mourning their unimaginable loss, Shaquil Barrett's wife Jordanna opened up about her death on Instagram.

Thanking everyone for their caring thoughts and messages, Jordana tried to explain their loss, stating that she cannot wait to see her daughter's smile again:

Barrett's wife even added a link to her obituary:

"Thank you all for all the messages, flowers, thoughts and prayers. Our world will never be the same. Arrayah was the apple of my eye, and my heart will forever be with hers. I love you so much my baby. I am so so sorry. Until we see each other again, please watch over your siblings and momma and dada,"

She added:

"We love you forever and ever and always. I can’t wait to see that precious smile again, and just hug you so close. I would do absolutely anything. There is no Barrett 6 without you, and we will forever hold your place down here, until we all meet again in heaven. I love you forever and always".

The 'Barrett 6' Jordanna is referring to is their entire family of six: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star, Jordanna, baby Arrayah, and their three other children, Shaquil Jr., Braylon and Aaliyah.

NFL world came together to mourn Shaquil Barrett's daughter's death

The NFL community united to show support as Shaquil Barrett and his family suffered the loss. Many players gave their condolences through social media, heartbroken at the news.

The Buccaneers released an official statement confirming Arrayah's death:

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna, and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time. While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

Tom Brady, who also played for the Bucs, shared an image while praying for the entire family:

Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, Taylor Lewan, Robert Griffin III, Jermaine Johnson II, and Maxx Crosby also reached out via social media.

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes quoted the Bucs statement, sending his condolences to the family.

Although an investigation has been launched, the toddler is said to have accidentally drowned in their own swimming pool. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was declared dead.

While Shaquil Barrett has yet to post about the incident, his last post is of his daughter, wishing her a happy second birthday.

