"Shut your face" - Shaquille O'Neal defends Tom Brady from criticism over broadcasting gig 

Tom Brady has had one of the most memorable and eventful offseasons a player has had in NFL history. The seven-time Super Bowl champion retired, unretired, and then announced he'd be joining Fox after his playing career concludes. The terms of his contract are astonishing at ten years for $375 million.

Brady has received a flux of criticism from fans since the announcement. NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neil came to Brady's defense on "The Big Podcast with Shaq."

O'Neil made the jump from being a multi-time champion and MVP to a broadcaster as smooth as anyone. O'Neil believes Brady has the qualities required of a successful broadcaster. The NBA legend told doubters to shut up, saying:

“When it comes to greatness of this kind, if you lend any anger, you’re a hater. Everybody can’t and ain’t gonna get this money. Seven Super Bowls. Clean cut. Good looking. Speaks well. He deserves all the money. Whoever says he don’t deserve this money, shut your face.”

Brandon Contes @BrandonContes Shaq won't tolerate critics of Tom Brady's $375 million contract with Fox Shaq won't tolerate critics of Tom Brady's $375 million contract with Fox https://t.co/MfNxEpWiXy

Tom Brady can stem to learn a thing or two from O'Neil. O'Neil has become a seasoned veteran at his job. O'Neil is primarily known in the broadcasting world for his work on Inside the NBA.

The show is a massive hit with NBA fans around the world. Tom Brady will have an even larger platform than O'Neil to speak to every week.

It's wholesome to see athletes like O'Neil come to Brady's defense. NFL veteran and announcer Andrew Hawkins also welcomed Brady to the family of broadcasters with a witty tweet.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Congrats on the mediocre career, Tom Brady 🤣 @hawk Congrats on the mediocre career, Tom Brady 🤣 @hawk https://t.co/K3PL8zqt9q

When will Tom Brady's broadcasting career begin?

We always knew Tom Brady wouldn't be able to stave off retirement forever. Despite his greatness on the field seemingly never diminishing, father time would eventually come knocking at Brady's door.

That said, him going into broadcasting was a major surprise for everyone. As NFL Network's Rich Eisen noted, Brady seemed destined for an ownership role rather than going into the booth.

Different insiders have different interpretations of when Brady will call his NFL career quits a second time. Some believe he could play the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before joining a different team for one more year in 2023.

However, others believe the 2022 season will be Brady's farewell tour, as the chance to win one more Super Bowl is too enticing for him to pass up.

The 2022 season will be a must-watch one due to the possibility of it being Brady's final season on the gridiron. However, the loss will be slightly lessened by knowing the future Hall of Famer will remain a part of the game in an announcing role.

