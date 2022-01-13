"AB won't regret this until it comes to the Hall of Fame" - Shannon Sharpe believes HOF snub could make Antonio Brown regret walkout

Antonio Brown will come to regret his now infamous walkout against the New York Jets when it comes to Hall of Fame induction, says Shannon Sharpe.

The Hall of Fame and three-time Super Bowl champion, who is a co-host of Fox Sports Undisputed with Skip Bayless, stated that Brown will come to regret his decision when the time comes for his Hall of Fame induction once he retires.

"Skip, I don't think AB will probably regret this until it comes to the Hall of Fame," Sharpe said. "When he has to wait when he should be a no brainer, first ballot Hall of Famer, looking at his resume, looking at his body of work. He was a preeminent player. He was all decade player of the 2010s.

"He looks back, and that first ballot comes out, and he didn't get in, and maybe the second, third or fourth ballot comes out, and he's not in. Then he'll start to look back and say, 'You know what, I shouldn't have done some of the things.'"

Could Antonio Brown return to the NFL next season?

The troubled receiver is now a free agent

Brown will need surgery on his troubled ankle, which, according to the receiver, was the main reason he refused to enter the game against the Jets. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted that the surgery was slated to be done on January 18. That gives the 33-year-old plenty of time to recover in time for training camp.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"My question to AB: is it more important to you to be a celebrity or a Hall of Famer? The voters will not stand for both." — Antonio Brown tells TMZ Sports his sideline exit, "probably wasn't necessary.""My question to AB: is it more important to you to be a celebrity or a Hall of Famer? The voters will not stand for both." — @RealSkipBayless Antonio Brown tells TMZ Sports his sideline exit, "probably wasn't necessary.""My question to AB: is it more important to you to be a celebrity or a Hall of Famer? The voters will not stand for both." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/oXZUJluhMf

The big question, however, is whether another team will be willing to take a chance and give Brown another opportunity. It was thought he was on his last chance when he first signed for Tampa back in 2020; however, we saw him get several chances with the Bucs before they released him.

Teams that need another star receiver could be tempted to look the star receiver's way, but it is highly unlikely he will get the contract he wants. Whether it is about money or success will ultimately determine which team he will want to play with, but whatever the case may be, he will be on the organization's terms, not his own.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Antonio Brown commented on his exit from the Bucs game on Jan. 2. Antonio Brown commented on his exit from the Bucs game on Jan. 2. https://t.co/LhO0ibmEHL

The talent is there as he is one of the best receivers in football when up and going, but his off-field issues will continue to haunt him as everyone will be waiting to see when the next incident will occur.

The 33-year-old could find himself healthy, fit and ready to go next season with nowhere to play, thanks to his troubled past, and that would be a sad way to end a potential Hall of Fame career.

