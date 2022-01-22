"He coming back for the three-peat" - Shannon Sharpe believes Tom Brady won't retire even if he wins the Super Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is still at the top of his game at the ripe old age of 44. The seven-time Super Bowl champion led the NFL in passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43) as the Bucs won the division and secured two home playoff games.

Fox Sports' "Undisputed" co-host and Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe was asked to give his verdict on what Brady would do if he were to win the Super Bowl this season. Sharpe's answer didn't come as a surprise as the former NFL tight-end reckons without a doubt that Brady would return to try and pull off a "three-peat." the following season.

"No, he just threw for the third most passing yards in the season in NFL history, he just led the NFL in passing touchdowns and Skip if you were to win the Super Bowl, you know damn well he coming back for the three-peat, that's what would set him apart. The three-peat, something that's never been done," Sharpe said.

Tom Brady hunting for ring number eight

After Brady won the Super Bowl in his first season with the Buccaneers, he is again in a position to repeat that feat almost a year later. After sweeping aside Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in the WildCard round last Sunday, the 15-time NFL Pro Bowler now faces Matthew Stafford and the red-hot L.A. Rams.

Without the firepower he is accustomed to in Tampa, due to losing stars like Chris Godwin (ACL) and Antonio Brown (released), the seven-time Super Bowl champion has to rely on lesser-known receivers to get the job done.

Mike Evans led the way against the Eagles with Tyler Johnson, Cameron Brate and Giovani Bernard all catching multiple passes during the game.

Rob Gronkowski will again be a focal point for Brady as he looks to make back-to-back NFC Championship games. With the Rams' defensive front of Von Miller, Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd, it is not going to be easy to move the ball down the field given the injury concerns around offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (ankle) and center Ryan Jensen (ankle).

It will be yet another remarkable achievement should Brady make it to another Super Bowl, but he will have to do it the hard way this season. If he does make it past the Rams, then a potential rematch of last year's NFC Championship game awaits should the Green Bay Packers, in turn, win their game against the San Francisco 49ers.

It has been an up-and-down year for most of the NFL, but with Tampa's quarterback still playing at such a high level, there is every chance that he could win an eighth Super Bowl ring and, as Sharpe stated on "Undisputed," it is highly doubtful he would stop there.

"So here’s the guy that would be, had won 8 Super Bowls coming back for a chance to win nine & the ninth would be on a three peat. Brady's not going anywhere. He's having too much fun, he enjoys it."

