"She is built different" - Travis Kelce's ex-gf Kayla Nicole motivates JuJu Watkins by drawing lessons from Tom Brady

The USC Trojans succeeded in beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs 96-59 in the 2nd round of the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament on Monday. Despite celebrating the win, the USC fans were more concerned about JuJu Watkins, who tore her ACL in the first quarter.

The ACL injury will require JuJu Watkins to undergo surgery, leaving her out for the 2025 season. On Wednesday, Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole took a stand for Watkins against trolls questioning her comeback. Nicole claimed that Watkins has the capabilities to bounce back from the injury.

Nicole’s statement came via REVOLT Sports, in which she motivated JuJu Watkins by drawing an inspirational lesson from Tom Brady’s career. Talking about how Watkins can make a comeback as good as Tom Brady, Nicole said:

“Juju Watkins completely shook the world of women’s basketball after tearing her ACL on Monday, leaving many to ask - Will Juju’s game ever be the same? And allow me to refresh your memory. Adrian Peterson came back eight months later from an ACL and MCL tear and had a record-breaking season, rushing over 2000 yards.”

“It is 2025, okay, y’all, and with a little help of modern medicine, some of the greatest of the greats have bounced back stronger and more determined from the exact same injury. Jamal Murray, Klay Thompson, Tom Brady, to name a few,” Nicole further added.

Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole revealed her approach to handling trolls

Kayla Nicole made a guest appearance on an episode of the “Straight to Cam” podcast on Monday. In one of the segments, Nicole talked about her approach to dealing with trolls. According to Nicole, “logging the fu*k” out of her social media accounts has proven to be an effective technique for her to handle unwanted criticism.

"No. 1 is just logging the fu*k out. That’s my No. 1 go-to, when it becomes too much, I just have to log out. Because it’s not the real world. There’s life happening beyond the internet,” Nicole said. [42:52]

During the same podcast episode, Kayla Nicole also shared her honest review of competing alongside ex-NFL star Cam Newton on the Fox show Special Forces.

