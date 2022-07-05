"She is financially broke this is why she is back acting" - NFL fans react to Tom Brady convincing Cameron Diaz to return to Hollywood

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady knows a thing or two about retiring and then returning. The 44-year-old sensationally called it a day at the end of last season, but his retirement only lasted 40 days.

Now, it appears that the seven-time Super Bowl champ is helping others who have retired but want to get back into their field. Famous actress Cameron Diaz, who retired from acting back in 2018, is now back.

Diaz is working on a film with Jamie Foxx called "Back in Action" and she needed a little help with coming out of retirement. Luckily for Diaz, Foxx had just the person to help her out in Tom Brady.

Foxx recorded the conversation that took place between Diaz and Brady. Listen below:

Jamie Foxx @iamjamiefoxx Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION - our new movie with @NetflixFilm . Production starting later this year!! 🦊 Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION - our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! 🦊🐐 https://t.co/vyaGrUmbWb

As expected, NFL fans were quick to jump on this, with one fan opining that Diaz is back in acting as she is financially broke:

"She is financially broke, this is why she is back acting."

candy @luv2horses @iamjamiefoxx @CameronDiaz @NetflixFilm she is financially broke this is why she is back acting... @iamjamiefoxx @CameronDiaz @NetflixFilm she is financially broke this is why she is back acting...

One user named said that the call was A+ for marketing and that he will be watching the movie based off of this alone.

Dave Kandel @dkandeezy @iamjamiefoxx @CameronDiaz no notes. No clue what it’ll be about but I’m seeing it based on this alone @NetflixFilm A+ marketing for this movieno notes. No clue what it’ll be about but I’m seeing it based on this alone @iamjamiefoxx @CameronDiaz @NetflixFilm A+ marketing for this movie 👏👏👏👏👏 no notes. No clue what it’ll be about but I’m seeing it based on this alone

A user named Oskar said called the audio "fantastic" and added that movies needed Cameron Diaz.

Another fan wrote that she is looking forward to the movie while stating that she was surprised by the news of Diaz coming out of retirement.

Paola Trujillo @iampeatrujillo @iamjamiefoxx @CameronDiaz @NetflixFilm So surprised she is coming back! When I saw her great interview with @KevinHart4real , she looked so happy with her decision to retire. Looking forward to this one! @iamjamiefoxx @CameronDiaz @NetflixFilm So surprised she is coming back! When I saw her great interview with @KevinHart4real , she looked so happy with her decision to retire. Looking forward to this one!

Another user tweeted that they were glad to see Diaz returning to the big screen.

Father Don Watkins @acr23g7f @iamjamiefoxx @CameronDiaz @NetflixFilm Glad to hear CD is coming back to the screen. I miss her smile. There should be more veteran actress parts for her and others. @iamjamiefoxx @CameronDiaz @NetflixFilm Glad to hear CD is coming back to the screen. I miss her smile. There should be more veteran actress parts for her and others.

Here are some more reactions from Twitter:

Leah G Levy @LGLEventMgmt @iamjamiefoxx @CameronDiaz @NetflixFilm I am a big fan of CD. Knight & Day and The Other Wonan are two of my favorite. Can’t wait to see you bs k in action. @iamjamiefoxx @CameronDiaz @NetflixFilm I am a big fan of CD. Knight & Day and The Other Wonan are two of my favorite. Can’t wait to see you bs k in action.

Tom Brady ready to go after returning for the 2022 season

Tom Brady at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mandatory Minicamp

As mentioned above, Tom Brady knows a thing or two about retirement and making a comeback. The 44-year-old is back for a 23rd season after we all thought we had seen the last of him on a football field.

His 40-day retirement gave fans plenty to think about regarding his career, but he is now back and they can't wait to see the "GOAT" in action again.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in good shape heading into the new season, having retained the majority of their roster from the previous year. With Tom Terrific back at the helm, you would not put it past the Buccaneers securing Super Bowl glory again.

