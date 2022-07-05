"She is financially broke this is why she is back acting" - NFL fans react to Tom Brady convincing Cameron Diaz to return to Hollywood

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady knows a thing or two about retiring and then returning. The 44-year-old sensationally called it a day at the end of last season, but his retirement only lasted 40 days.
Now, it appears that the seven-time Super Bowl champ is helping others who have retired but want to get back into their field. Famous actress Cameron Diaz, who retired from acting back in 2018, is now back.
Diaz is working on a film with Jamie Foxx called "Back in Action" and she needed a little help with coming out of retirement. Luckily for Diaz, Foxx had just the person to help her out in Tom Brady.
Foxx recorded the conversation that took place between Diaz and Brady. Listen below:
As expected, NFL fans were quick to jump on this, with one fan opining that Diaz is back in acting as she is financially broke:
"She is financially broke, this is why she is back acting."
One user named said that the call was A+ for marketing and that he will be watching the movie based off of this alone.
A user named Oskar said called the audio "fantastic" and added that movies needed Cameron Diaz.
Another fan wrote that she is looking forward to the movie while stating that she was surprised by the news of Diaz coming out of retirement.
Another user tweeted that they were glad to see Diaz returning to the big screen.
Tom Brady ready to go after returning for the 2022 season
As mentioned above, Tom Brady knows a thing or two about retirement and making a comeback. The 44-year-old is back for a 23rd season after we all thought we had seen the last of him on a football field.
His 40-day retirement gave fans plenty to think about regarding his career, but he is now back and they can't wait to see the "GOAT" in action again.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in good shape heading into the new season, having retained the majority of their roster from the previous year. With Tom Terrific back at the helm, you would not put it past the Buccaneers securing Super Bowl glory again.