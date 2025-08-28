  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "She knows what she’s doing": NFL fans react as Travis Hunter & wife Leanna Lenee announce birth of first child 3 months after wedding

"She knows what she’s doing": NFL fans react as Travis Hunter & wife Leanna Lenee announce birth of first child 3 months after wedding

By Prasen
Modified Aug 28, 2025 15:23 GMT
Travis Hunter &amp; wife Leana Lenee announce birth of first child 3 months after wedding
Travis Hunter & wife Leanna Lenee announce birth of first child 3 months after wedding [IG/@leannalenee]

Travis Hunter has become a dad just three months after marrying Leanna Lenee in a lavish Tennessee wedding. The Jacksonville Jaguars star announced that he and his wife have welcomed their first child.

Ad

The couple shared the news in a heartfelt video posted to Hunter’s YouTube channel. The video features Lenee’s pregnancy journey and the emotional moment they became parents to a baby boy.

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans had all kinds of comments flooding in, with one saying,

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"She knows what she’s doing."
Ad
Another said, "she was pregnant this whole time?"
Ad
One X user tweeted, "Congrats to the new parents! Wishing them all the best."
Ad
"Didn’t bro just get married," said another.
Ad
"Hold up the baby is born already," commented one more.
Ad
"Our King is settling down with his Queen! Salute," tweeted one more.
Ad

Hunter has had quite a year. In December 2024, he won the Heisman trophy and was drafted second overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. He married Lenee in May and is now entering fatherhood before making his NFL debut.

Also read: "ABSOLUTELY STUNNING!!": NFL fans in awe over Travis Hunter's wife Leanna Lenee's beach pictures as she returns to Instagram after social media hiatus

Travis Hunter injury update

Jaguars fans can sigh in relief as Hunter seems to be on track for Week 1. he missed the team’s final two preseason games after suffering an upper-body injury on August 14. General manager James Gladstone shut down those concerns on Wednesday, saying,

Ad
“He’s on the grass today and rolling full speed.”

First-year head coach Liam Coen also sounded optimistic, informing that the franchise was just being cautious with their prized rookie. At Colorado last season, Deion Sanders' prime asset caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also recorded 36 tackles, 11 passes defended, and four interceptions on defense.

During his brief preseason appearance, the two-way star recorded 10 snaps on offense and eight on defense. Gladstone also said Hunter’s role will remain a mystery weekly, giving the Jaguars a competitive edge.

Also read: "This man is a loser" - NFL fans react as Travis Hunter catches strays from NBA legend Dennis Rodman over marriage to Leanna Lenee

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Prasen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications