"She knows what she’s doing": NFL fans react as Travis Hunter & wife Leanna Lenee announce birth of first child 3 months after wedding

Travis Hunter has become a dad just three months after marrying Leanna Lenee in a lavish Tennessee wedding. The Jacksonville Jaguars star announced that he and his wife have welcomed their first child.

The couple shared the news in a heartfelt video posted to Hunter’s YouTube channel. The video features Lenee’s pregnancy journey and the emotional moment they became parents to a baby boy.

Fans had all kinds of comments flooding in, with one saying,

"She knows what she’s doing."

Aamir @aamirl_ Oh she knows what she’s doing like a checklist damn

Another said, "she was pregnant this whole time?"

tony @___undertone she was pregnant this whole time?

One X user tweeted, "Congrats to the new parents! Wishing them all the best."

CardCabz.eth | 𝔽rAI @CardCabz @BleacherReport Congrats to the new parents! Wishing them all the best.

"Didn’t bro just get married," said another.

Fazir Ali @KingFazir @BleacherReport Didn’t bro just get married?

"Hold up the baby is born already," commented one more.

Dee oak @oak_dee80278 @ComplexSports Hold up the baby is born already?

"Our King is settling down with his Queen! Salute," tweeted one more.

READY TO BE HURT AGAIN @Way2FengShui Our King is settling down with his Queen! Salute!

Hunter has had quite a year. In December 2024, he won the Heisman trophy and was drafted second overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. He married Lenee in May and is now entering fatherhood before making his NFL debut.

Travis Hunter injury update

Jaguars fans can sigh in relief as Hunter seems to be on track for Week 1. he missed the team’s final two preseason games after suffering an upper-body injury on August 14. General manager James Gladstone shut down those concerns on Wednesday, saying,

“He’s on the grass today and rolling full speed.”

First-year head coach Liam Coen also sounded optimistic, informing that the franchise was just being cautious with their prized rookie. At Colorado last season, Deion Sanders' prime asset caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also recorded 36 tackles, 11 passes defended, and four interceptions on defense.

During his brief preseason appearance, the two-way star recorded 10 snaps on offense and eight on defense. Gladstone also said Hunter’s role will remain a mystery weekly, giving the Jaguars a competitive edge.

