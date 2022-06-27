"She really said that out loud" - Seahawks star left speechless after Republican's comments at Donald Trump rally

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is rarely silent on issues he feels are important.

The Supreme Court recently made the decision to repeal Roe v. Wade after nearly 50 years. The decision has everyone talking, including major sports leagues and players like the Seahawks wideout.

Those in favor of the decision have been vocal with their praise, but the voices of the detractors have been equally as loud. This is a midterm election year and abortion is a huge political issue.

At a Donald Trump rally, Mary Miller, a U.S. representative from Illinois's 15th congressional district, said something that came across as rather shocking. Especially for Seahawks aerial threat Tyler Lockett.

Tyler Lockett @TDLockett12 Acyn @Acyn Miller: President Trump… I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday Miller: President Trump… I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday https://t.co/RqxmbT8jx5 Wow she really said that out loud.. Wow twitter.com/acyn/status/15… Wow she really said that out loud.. Wow twitter.com/acyn/status/15…

The statement was so shocking that Lockett was left nearly speechless, saying "Wow" twice in a very short tweet. Here's the full quote of what Miller said at the rally:

"President Trump, on behalf of all the MAGA Patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday."

Miller and the crowd then began applauding. The decision comes as a result of the belief that life begins before birth and that everyone has a right to life, which is what Miller was referring to.

There was a bit of confusion surrounding Miller's statement. While she did speak pretty smoothly overall, there was a slight hitch between the words "white" and "life," leading to contemplation over whether or not it was a slipup.

Many comments below the original tweet intimated that Miller might have misspoke. That she meant to say that the decision was a victory for life and not just white life.

It could be a Freudian slip, but if not, and if that's what Miller meant to say, then the reactions from NFL players and others are not surprising.

How other NFL players are responding to the Supreme Court's decision

When the Supreme Court's decision was handed down on Friday, June 24, the world was set ablaze, and that included several NFL players.

The NFL has not publicly commented on the matter, despite the league being vocal on so many other issues. The NFL and Roger Goodell have made statements in favor of Black Lives Matter and other social justice issues in recent memory.

Mara Davis @MaraDavis Fascinated by the @NFL & so many corporations who spend a month wearing pink for breast cancer bc they care so much about women. Absolute silence on Roe. Just like cancer care, abortion is healthcare. You are telling your fans/customers women are half people. Thanks. Fascinated by the @NFL & so many corporations who spend a month wearing pink for breast cancer bc they care so much about women. Absolute silence on Roe. Just like cancer care, abortion is healthcare. You are telling your fans/customers women are half people. Thanks.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay was very surprised at the decision, especially since it came before other important things.

Darius Slay @bigplay24slay So abortion got banned before the government made better gun laws…. 🤦🏾‍♂️ So abortion got banned before the government made better gun laws…. 🤦🏾‍♂️

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, a wideout who recently joined the Kansas City Chiefs, couldn't believe the decision, either.

Marquez V-S @MVS__11 They really made it a crime to have abortions. If this isn’t the most blatant monetary thing I’ve seen by the government. They are literally forcing people to have children in unideal situations to keep the low-middle class struggling. They really made it a crime to have abortions. If this isn’t the most blatant monetary thing I’ve seen by the government. They are literally forcing people to have children in unideal situations to keep the low-middle class struggling.

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris was more blunt.

Damien Harris @DHx34 This is about power and the war on women.. Scary, scary times. This is about power and the war on women.. Scary, scary times.

More NFL players will likely continue to speak out about this topic as they have become more vocal on social issues in recent years.

