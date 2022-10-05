"She’s been their family’s breadwinner" , "You forgot to add the $375M contract he signed with Fox" - NFL fans left divided as Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen head for multimillion-dollar divorce

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, one of the power couples in the NFL, are heading for a split, according to Page Six and the New York Post.

The popular duo have reportedly made moves to retain divorce lawyers.

The reports took the media by storm, becoming the biggest story of the day in the eyes of most fans. As is often the case with stories of such magnitude, there was an equally big response from the NFL community.

Some fans mourned the split, while others rolled their eyes due to lack of interest. Many blamed Tom Brady's obsession with football for leading to the split.

One of them wrote:

"Gisele Bundchen has more money than Tom Brady; she’s been their family’s breadwinner. This ain’t about her taking Brady’s money. He chose sport over his family, and she is leaving him high and dry. Some of y’all need to use our favorite free search engine, read, and comprehend."

Another replied to that tweet with this:

"You forgot to add in the $375M contract he signed with Fox to announce games when he retires…"

Here's a look at what other fans are saying:

Guy put his life into football only to have nothing when he retires. That's just brutal

Dude has 7 rings and still thinks he has more to prove. SMH. Should have stayed retired, dude. You fumbled Gisele. You're pushing 50 and still playing.

Saw this coming. Bro should've just took the bag to commentate

Tom Brady's tumultuous 2022

Tom Brady and his son at Raymond James Stadium

The divorce is just one more chapter in the unpredictable episode that has been Tom Brady's 2022.

At the start of the year, the quarterback was in as stable of a position as anyone in the NFL. Despite being in his mid-40s, Brady played extremely well for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, they ran into the buzzsaw that was the Los Angeles Rams, who beat the Bucs en route to winning the Super Bowl.

Soon after losing the game, Tom Brady announced his retirement from football on social media, but many doubted whether the superstar would remain retired. The doubters were vilified when Brady announced his return to the league just six weeks later.

It was later rumored that Brady had taken steps toward becoming a minority owner of the Miami Dolphins. He ultimately had second thoughts about the decision due to Brian Flores' lawsuit alleging discrimination and didn't go through with it.

Soon after returning to the field, it was clear that Brady was not done thinking about his post-football career. He signed a 10-year deal with FOX that would kick in following his retirement from the NFL. The contract left it up to Tom Brady to play football for as long as he wanted before starting his career in punditry.

Many entered the 2022 season wondering if this was going to be Brady's final year in the league. Doubts grew about his long-term involvement with the game when he took a mid-preseason hiatus in August for personal reasons.

With reports of the divorce now breaking, some are connecting the August trip to his rumored failing marriage. Most are speculating that Brady's struggles at home are connected to his continued commitment to playing in the NFL despite his advanced age.

They seem to be alleging that the quarterback is addicted to the game in such a way that he could not step aside for his family, pushing them away.

Of course, until he speaks on the issue, all we will have on our hands is speculation.

Read the Page Six report here.

