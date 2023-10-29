"She’s truly obsessed with him" - Fans slam Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole for liking cryptic exes post on Instagram

Before Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's mania took over, the tight end's relationship with Kayla Nicole was constantly in the news. Following the end of her relationship with Kelce, Kayla Nicole remained friends with Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany. However, she recently made headlines for unfollowing the two on social media.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Kayla Nicole went into the detail about her decision, admitting that she prioritized protecting herself. However, few fans a impressed by Kayla Nicole's recent Instagram activity.

While continuing her regular social media activity, Kayla Nicole liked a cryptic post about exes. The post read:

Kayla Nicole likes cryptic post on exes

"Ex's be trying to make you jealous with the ugliest peoples...Bit**, fu** you and your new pet turtle."

People on Reddit stated that Nicole isn't as innocent as she seems, referring to her as 'obsessed' or 'desperate'.

One user, adding that Kayla was never innocent, wrote:

"I knew from the start she was going to start this. Oh and when she gets called out she’ll be like he’s not my only ex blah blah etc".

Another Reddit user pointed out that Nicole looked desperate, probably trying to start things with Travis Kelce again:

"This is just gross and the more Kayla keeps this up shows how jealous and desperate she is. This is not a good look but her choice".

Some fans expected her to leave the whole thing alone, especially as Swift's fans have a much larger base.

Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole on why she unfollowed Brittany and Patrick Mahomes

Starting with Brittany Mahomes, Travis Kelce's former partner Nicole ended up deleting a couple of followers from her account. The topic was widely discussed, with the Instagram influencer admitting that she did so for her own self and so she could move on.

Admitting that she did so publically, Nicole told PEOPLE:

"I do think it's important to publicly address this because I did publicly unfollow people. The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I've communicated to these people why I've had to publicly make the decisions that I made."

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2018 - Arrivals

Though there is a lot of history, Nicole chose to protect herself:

"That's a lot of history and friendship there, that doesn't change overnight. But publicly, because things are happening so quickly and so publicly, I have to protect myself. That's really all that is. The love is still there."

Following their seperation, both Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have continued to avoid direct questions about their relationship.