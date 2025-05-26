"She has been used as a pawn" - Ryan Clark apologises to his family after dragging his "biracial" daughter Jaden in RG III beef

Former NFL star Ryan Clark has come forward with a formal apology following his online beef with Robert Griffin III. During this feud, he took some personal shots at RGIII by bringing his family and marriage into the equation.

RGIII called out Ryan Clark for stepping out of line and bringing his personal life into the feud. After a few days, Clark responded by issuing a public apology to RGII. He stated that his wife didn't need to be made an example of to prove his point.

Ryan Clark also apologized to his family and children for dragging them into this feud. He opened up about the hate they've been receiving for the past few days because of the situation. He also apologized for including his biracial daughter Jaden in this feud.

"As I end this I need to apologize to my family. Yonka, Jaden, Jordan & Loghan I am sorry. Until this week I didn't realize how much you defend me & deal with the fall out of my stuff....Yonka has been dragged the entire week, & Jaden who we raised in our home has been used as a pawn."

"Yonka didn't deserve what happened to her this week. She's a beautiful women that devoted her life to our family.....She raised Jaden as her own from the age of 4, & shown up for all 3 of our babies 100% of the time....I'll do better guys."

Ryan Clark and Robert Griffin III shared the field as professional players back in the day. They both were part of the Washington Redskins roster during the 2014 season.

How did the feud between Ryan Clark and RGIII start?

The online beef started when Robert Griffin III posted about how WNBA star Angel Reese 'hates' Caitlin Clark. This came after their showdown last week in which the Indiana star committed a flagrant foul on Reese, prompting an aggressive response from her.

Ryan Clark responded to RGIII's tweet with a personal attack, allegedly hinting at how he is married to a white woman to understand the problems faced by young black women in the country.

"Add him to the list of black men who have adopted the corny trend of denigrating black women to affirm their choices."

RGIII did not take kindly to these comments and called out his ex-teammate's 'cowardly' behavior. The back and forth continued for several days before Ryan's latest public apology.

