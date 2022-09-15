"She didn't know who I was... she was just stiff like a board" - Mother of 5-year-old girl critically injured in car crash involving Chiefs HC Andy Reid's son recalls traumatic series of events

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid's son Britt was in a serious car accident just days before the team was set to fly out to Tampa for Super Bowl LV in February 2021. Britt was behind the wheel of his pickup truck when he slammed into the back of two vehicles that were stopped on the side of the highway.

Inside one of the cars was Felicia Miller and her five-year-old daughter Ariel. Miller went to help her cousin whose car had broken down and both cars were pulled to the side when Reid's truck slammed into them. The daughter Ariel was severely injured in the accident. Her mother recently said in an interview on ABC's "Good Morning America" that she had to frantically find her daughter in the back of the car as she was stuck under the back seat.

"I was just freaking out and then finally, we find her, because she's buried under the seats. When I got her outta the car, she was stiff … she was just stiff like a board."

The five-year-old spent two weeks in a coma. According to her mother when she did wake up, she was still unable to communicate or understand exactly what happened.

"She didn't know who I was, so as I'm trying to touch my baby, like, 'Hey, baby,' she was, you know, moving away. And … she didn't recognize me."

Now seven years old, Ariel has gone through extensive rehabilitation to learn how to do everyday activities once again. Her mother said that she has returned to school and dance lessons like she had before the accident.

Britt Reid told police at the scene that he had two to three drinks and had taken the prescription drug Adderall. Police also smelled alcohol on his breath after the accident.

Britt Reid takes plea deal in accident that severely injured little girl

Britt Reid, took a plea deal in the case of driving under the influence. Shortly after the accident, the Chiefs announced that his contract was no longer valid and he was no longer employed by the team.

With the guilty plea, he will now face anywhere from 120 days to four years in jail compared to the seven that he could have faced if he went to trial. He is scheduled to be sentenced in October 2022.

The Kansas City Chiefs reached an agreement with the young girl's family and agreed to pay all of her medical bills.

Edited by James Meyers